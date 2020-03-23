Left Menu
Development News Edition

TEXT-U.S. Treasury statement on Fed's $300 billion for U.S. businesses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:25 IST
TEXT-U.S. Treasury statement on Fed's $300 billion for U.S. businesses
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Federal Reserve announced new facilities Monday morning that will give U.S. businesses an additional $300 billion in credit in the form of loans, loan guarantees and bond purchases. Here's the U.S. Treasury statement:

The spread of coronavirus has disrupted economic activity and put significant liquidity pressure on U.S. businesses. To immediately enhance liquidity and support American workers, households, and businesses through this challenging period, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin today authorized the expansion of two recently launched facilities and the establishment of three new facilities to provide liquidity to the financial system pursuant to section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act. Expansion of the Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF) and Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) Secretary Mnuchin today approved the expansion of the MMLF to include a wider range of securities, including municipal variable rate demand notes and bank certificates of deposit. In addition, the CPFF was expanded to include high-quality, tax-exempt commercial paper and its pricing were reduced. These actions will support the flow of credit to municipalities and immediately enhance liquidity to help American consumers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Establishment of New Facilities to Support the Flow of Credit to American Workers, Households, and Businesses In addition to expanding the MMLF and CPFF, Secretary Mnuchin approved the establishment of three new facilities under section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act to provide liquidity to the financial system and support the flow of credit to American workers, households and businesses. These include * The Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF): under which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will provide loans to U.S. companies that are secured by certain eligible consumer and small business asset-backed securities, such as student loans, auto, and credit card loans, loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration, and certain other assets.

* The Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF): under which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will provide liquidity to U.S. financial and nonfinancial businesses by providing loans and bond financing to U.S. companies with investment-grade debt ratings. * The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF): under which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will purchase in the secondary market bonds issued by U.S. companies with investment-grade debt ratings. The three new programs, taken together, will provide up to $300 billion in new financing. The U.S. Treasury, by use of the Exchange Stabilization Fund, will provide $30 billion in equity to these facilities. "This Administration is working with the Federal Reserve and will continue to take aggressive action to address liquidity issues. We expect to increase these three new facilities with additional funds from the ESF under the CARES Act that will be allocated to Treasury," said Secretary Mnuchin. "We are committed to providing relief for American workers and businesses, particularly small and medium-sized businesses and critical industries that are most impacted by the coronavirus. We will take all necessary steps to support them and protect the U.S. economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US stocks under pressure as virus hits economy

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower early Monday as Congress wrangled over a massive stimulus package while the Federal Reserve unveiled new emergency programs to boost the economy. A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Av...

COVID-19: Singapore reports highest single day increase, total cases cross 500

Singapore on Monday reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single day increase, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 509, health officials said. Out of the 54 new cases, 48 people have travel history to Europe, ...

Oppn members in RS demand release of political detainees, restoration of statehood to J&K

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha demanded an immediate release of political detainees, restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and compensation to people who had lost their livelihood there on Monday. Initiating the debate on the...

Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus. The company has also doubled data limits for top-up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020