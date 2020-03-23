Left Menu
Security firm G4S suspends dividend on uncertainty over coronavirus

  Updated: 23-03-2020 18:41 IST
G4S, one of the world's largest private security firms, said on Monday it will suspend its dividend due to uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it may have on its key markets.

The London-based company, which has 1.3 billion pounds ($1.51 billion) in liquid resources and operations in more than 90 countries, maintained that the virus has not had any material impact on its business as yet. ($1 = 0.8601 pounds)

