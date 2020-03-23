Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trapped in paradise: Tourists stranded by virus seek visa extensions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:24 IST
Trapped in paradise: Tourists stranded by virus seek visa extensions

Travellers stranded by coronavirus in some of Southeast Asia's idyllic tourism hotspots are trying to extend visas as more countries enforce travel restrictions that in some cases make it impossible to go home.

The total number of stranded tourists is not known, but scenes of frustration are playing out in several countries. On the Indonesian resort island of Bali - famed for its beaches, terraced rice fields and cultural sites - hundreds of tourists in face masks queued up outside the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in the tourist area of Kuta seeking legal permission to extend their stay.

"We have to stay here as we have no choice," said Natalie Gisbert, a traveller from New Caledonia, the self-governing French territory in the South Pacific, who said her government was closing airports at home. American visitor Felix Isuk, who works in Singapore, said he thought it was better to stay put in Southeast Asia than to return to the United States.

"In the U.S. there are about 30,000 cases," Isuk said. "So, I think if things or situation get worse here I'll go back to Singapore. So that's the main reason why I'm staying here in Indonesia." Indonesia has 579 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has swept the world, with 49 dead. The island of Bali has reported six of those confirmed cases and two of those deaths.

"A LITTLE BIT CRAZY" In Thailand, the main immigration centre in the capital Bangkok was crowded on Monday with hundreds of tourists and other foreign nationals trying to extend visas before they expired.

"I've been here since 8.30 a.m.!" one man cried on being told officials could not process his application that afternoon. A long queue snaked through the building, and many were told to come back another day.

The problems are by no means confined to Bangkok. Rada Sereseanu and her husband, touring Southeast Asia in a camper van, had planned to drive into Myanmar but the German couple find themselves stuck in southern Thailand as the country shuts its land borders.

"We thought the situation would get better, but it seems to be getting a little bit crazy," Sereseanu said by telephone from near the seaside area of Hua Hin. Thailand has seen sharp spikes in coronavirus cases, bringing its total number of cases to 721 from 147 in the last week.

In Vietnam, where the government has announced a ban on all foreigners entering, British ambassador Gareth Ward urged UK citizens to seek the earliest commercial flights and gave an embassy email address to contact. He also advised finding a hotel near an airport in either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.

"You should prepare for the fact that you may not be able to leave quickly, so choose a place that you can afford for an extended period of time," he said. (Additional reporting by Chayut Setboonsarg and Poppy McPherson in Bangkok, and James Pearson in Hanoi. Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Chouhan govt will work to implement promises made in BJP manifesto: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that his partys government in Madhya Pradesh will work to implement all promises made by it during the state assembly polls in 2018. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will work to make up for th...

'Enough is enough': Unhappy Trudeau tells Canadians to go home and stay home

A clearly unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said people defying advice to isolate themselves to fight a coronavirus outbreak should go home and stay home or face sanctions.Trudeau also said the federal government woul...

U.S. CDC reports 33,453 coronavirus cases, 400 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 33,453 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,185 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 199 to 400. The CDC reported its tally of case...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus

No change to text but add dropped letter to headline By Naimul KarimDHAKA, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020