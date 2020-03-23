Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:53 IST
Congo imposes 48-hour lockdown on mining province over coronavirus

Congo has imposed a two-day lockdown in one copper- and cobalt-producing province and shut down public markets in another after two people tested positive for the coronavirus on a flight to the capital of one of the provinces. The governor of Haut-Katanga province, Jacques Kyabula, issued the lockdown order late on Sunday and said the boundaries of the southeastern province would also be closed.

Ivanhoe, MMG Ltd and Chemaf are among the mining companies with concessions in Haut-Katanga. Ivanhoe and MMG did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sandeep Mishra, a general manager at Chemaf, confirmed its mines were suspending operations for two days to ensure the safety of employees.

The governor of neighbouring Lualaba province, home to mines owned by Glencore and China Molybdenum, ordered all public markets to close on Monday except those selling food and medicine. The order by Lualaba Governor Richard Muyej does not appear to apply to mining activities. A Glencore spokesman declined to comment. China Molybdenum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Together, Haut-Katanga and Lualaba account for nearly all of Democratic Republic of Congo's output of cobalt, a component in electric car batteries. Congo produces about 60% of the world's cobalt. Indigo Ellis, Head of Africa Research at global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said she expected the lockdown to weigh heavily on copper output.

"The greatest risk to copper output from DR Congo is the potential for smelter or logistics-related bottlenecks, preventing mines from shipping concentrates," Ellis said. Authorities are now trying to locate passengers who were on the flight on Sunday from the national capital Kinshasa to Lubumbashi, the capital of Haut-Katanga, on which two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, Governor Kyabula asked them to stay at home and contact the medical services. Only the military, police, medical staff and authorised civil servants will be allowed to travel around the province, he said. Otherwise, transport from trucks to bicycles and barges has been halted.

"No activity will be tolerated in Haut-Katanga during this 48-hour period," Kyabula said. The two cases from the flight took the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Congo to 30, including two deaths.

About 1,400 cases of coronavirus have now been reported across Africa, according to the World Health Organization. There are concerns that the continent will not be able to handle a surge in cases without the depth of medical facilities available in more developed economies. (Additional reporting by Helen Reid; additional reporting and writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts and the economic impact from the pandemic, a source familiar with t...

Delhi Police to seal all border pickets, issue curfew passes for essential service providers

The Delhi Police on Monday moved to seal all border pickets in the national capital and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services as execution of the prohibitory orders in the city was not up to the mark...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of ac...

Chouhan govt will work to implement promises made in BJP manifesto: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that his partys government in Madhya Pradesh will work to implement all promises made by it during the state assembly polls in 2018. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will work to make up for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020