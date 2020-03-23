Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria mobilises military reserves to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:21 IST
Austria mobilises military reserves to fight coronavirus

Austria is mobilising its military reservists for the first time since World War Two, asking them to fight the coronavirus outbreak by helping with food supplies, medical support and police operations, the defence minister said. Austria, unlike Germany or France, still has compulsory military service. Men must serve six months in the army or nine months in a civilian service when they reach 18.

Around 3,000 soldiers - 10% of the reserves - will for three months take over coronavirus-related tasks from soldiers whose military service expires in May, defence minister Klaudia Tanner told a news conference. Austria has reported nearly 4,000 cases with 21 deaths so far. Popular ski regions in its western province of Tyrol, including Ischgl and St. Anton, have emerged as hotspots for the European spread of the virus, leading to a complete lockdown of the province last week.

Prosecutors in the regional capital Innsbruck are examining whether to open an investigation into whether a case in Ischgl was reported too late, a spokesman said. Local and international media have criticized provincial authorities, saying they responded too late to the coronavirus outbreak and did not warn tourists in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron, China's Jinping say G20 summit needed to combat virus

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed a summit of the G20 group of nations to coordinate the worlds economic and public health response to the coronavirus outbreak are necessary, Macrons office said...

Olympics-Unsafe for Tokyo Games to go ahead, says London 2012 safety boss

The International Olympic Committee IOC must postpone the 2020 Tokyo Games because they cannot be safely staged during the coronavirus pandemic, London 2012s head of health and safety Lawrence Waterman said on Monday. Also, the need for pre...

U.S. Fed aims 'bazooka' to backstop coronavirus-hit economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday rolled out an extraordinary array of programs to backstop an economy reeling from sweeping restrictions on people and businesses that scientists say are needed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. For t...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union health ministry saidThe number of acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020