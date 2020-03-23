One more found positive of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Another person has been confirmed positive of coronavirus in Uttarakhand, said Pankaj Pandey, Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, on Monday. "One more person, who was already under observation at Dehradun's Doon Hospital, has been tested positive for the coronavirus," said Pandey.

He also said that earlier three trainee officers of the Indian Forest Services were tested positive of coronavirus. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 467 on Monday, including eight deaths. A total of 34 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.