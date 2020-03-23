Left Menu
Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:03 IST
Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country.

The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 6:00 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April 15. It was a temporary and preemptive measure, a ministerial decree said, as part of further efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Greece confirmed 71 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total since its first recorded case on Feb. 26 to 695 people, including 17 people who died.

The prime minister announced a curfew with few exceptions restricting the movement of people, the latest in a series of measures to fight the virus. Greece has already sealed its borders to non-EU citizens, and those from Italy and Spain. Police officers were deployed on the streets of Athens on Monday to enforce the lockdown, which allows people out only with special permits. The lockdown order came into effect at 0400 GMT.

