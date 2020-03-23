U.S. CDC reports 33,453 coronavirus cases, 400 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 33,453 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,185 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 199 to 400. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 22 compared to its previous tally reported on March 20.(https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

