Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid to use ice rink as morgue for coronavirus victims

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:05 IST
Madrid to use ice rink as morgue for coronavirus victims

A Madrid ice rink is to be used as a makeshift morgue for coronavirus victims, as the number of cases in the capital rose to 10,575 and 1,263 deaths, city authorities said on Monday. Palacio de Hielo mall, home to a 1,800 square metre, Olympic-sized ice rink, has offered its venue as a morgue, a city hall spokeswoman told Reuters.

The repurposing of the space will be coordinated by Madrid's regional government and military emergency units, which have been deployed across Spain over the past week to help deal with the coronavirus crisis. In Madrid, struggling with Spain's heaviest virus load, the municipal funeral home announced it would stop collecting bodies from Tuesday due to a shortage of equipment. Private funeral homes are operating in the capital city

The ice rink is close to the IFEMA conference centre, where beds have been set up to treat coronavirus patients. The Madrid region could treat some 1,300 patients at IFEMA this week, and 126 people have already been admitted, the regional government said. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 33,089 on Monday in Spain, the hardest-hit European country after Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in...

Soccer-UEFA formally postpones Champions League, Europa League finals

This seasons Champions League, Europa League and womens Champions League finals scheduled for May have been formally postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.All three competitions ...

Delhi govt allocates Rs 7,704 crore for health sector

The Delhi government on Monday announced an allocation of Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in its budget, with approving Rs&#160;2,578 crore for upgrading and expanding 16 hospitals. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ...

Panthers sign XFL standout QB Walker

XFL standout P.J. Walker signed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Walker played quarterback for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2020. He also played at Temple for head coach Matt Rhule and spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020