Samples of 7 people test positive for coronavirus till now: WB Health Dept

Samples of seven people have tested positive for coronavirus till now while one person has died of the disease, according to the Health Department of West Bengal government.

The West Bengal government has announced lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.