Sudan imposes 10-hour night-time curfew to curb coronavirus spread

Sudan will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Tuesday beginning at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) and lasting until 6 a.m. to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, a member of the ruling transitional council said on Monday.

Sudan will also halt all long-haul bus trips between cities and states beginning on Thursday from 6 p.m. local time, the council member, Sadig Tawir, said on state television. "All the state's capabilities will be at the disposal of the committee to fight coronavirus," Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's sovereign council, told a press conference, referring to a task force of cabinet members and sovereign council members dedicated to fighting coronavirus.

Sudan confirmed its second case of the coronavirus last Friday. It has so far confirmed one death from the disease. The country closed all airports, ports and land crossings and declared a public health emergency last week.

Only humanitarian, commercial and technical support shipments would be excluded from the restrictions, according to a spokesman for the ruling council, in charge of the country since the ouster of veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nadine Awadalla and Amina Ismail Editing by Gareth Jones)

