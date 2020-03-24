Cyprus announces lockdown on coronavirus until April 13

Cyprus on Monday announced a lockdown on the island until April 13 to fight of the spread of coronavirus, saying the movement of people was banned until then unless absolutely necessary.

"We are truly at war, and this isn't won by enlisting our children to give or take lives by means of arms," Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said in an address. "Its a war which can only be won if we batten down the hatches."

Cyprus has reported 116 cases of coronavirus, including 21 new cases confirmed on Monday. The island had effectively sealed its borders with a widespread ban on civilian air traffic which came into effect on March 21. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

