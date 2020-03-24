Iran calls for 2020 Olympics to be postponed amid coronavirus
Iran has called for the postponement of 2020 Olympics amid the new coronavirus outbreak, the country's state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.
"ِGiven the recent events and the spread of the coronavirus in the world, as well as the cancellation of a number of major continentals and global competitions ... I am urging you to postpone the Olympic games," head of National Olympic Committee of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri said in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach.
