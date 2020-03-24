IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support

The International Monetary Fund said it has been approached by a dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia who have asked for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus impact on their economies.

The challenge would be especially daunting for fragile and conflict-torn states such as Iraq, Sudan, and Yemen, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, wrote in an online IMF blog.

