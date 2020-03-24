Left Menu
COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with NCDC officials

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in the national capital.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan holds a meeting with officials of the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in the national capital. During the meeting, some of the clauses which were discussed were contracting of positive cases in the community, how to address public concerns through helpline numbers and e-mails etc.

In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

