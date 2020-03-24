COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with NCDC officials
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in the national capital.
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in the national capital. During the meeting, some of the clauses which were discussed were contracting of positive cases in the community, how to address public concerns through helpline numbers and e-mails etc.
In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)
