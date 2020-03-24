Two fresh cases of coronavirus reported in West Bengal

Two more people with recent history of foreign travel tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to eight, a state health official said. Of the two, one had returned from the UK and another man from Egypt.

They have been kept in the isolation ward of the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases hospital, he said. The first medical examination conducted on them showed they were infected with the virus. Their samples have been sent for a second test and the results are awaited.

Besides these eight cases, a 57-year-old man from Dumdum had died from coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

