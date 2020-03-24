China health commission says virus transmission risks remain

China cannot afford to let its guard down when it comes to combating the coronavirus, with the country still at risk from sporadic infections as well as those from overseas, a health official said on Tuesday.

Mi Feng, spokesman with the National Health Commission, told a press briefing that "prevention and control work could still not be relaxed".

