Italy wants unconditional use of euro bailout fund to ease virus hit -minister

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:31 IST
Italy believes the euro zone's bailout fund should be deployed without restrictions within the bloc to manage economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, its Deputy Economy Minister said on Tuesday. Italy has borne the brunt of the outbreak in Europe, and Antonio Misiani told Reuters that no conditions should be attached to using the ESM fund to combat it - potentially putting Rome at loggerheads with richer northern euro zone nations and some legislators in Rome.

Euro zone finance ministers are on Tuesday due to discuss proposals by the European Commission to deploy the fund, which has 410 billion euros ($444 billion) of unused lending power, as a coronavirus cushion. "The only acceptable conditionality is that of using the ESM resources to manage the health and economic emergency," said Misiani, a member of the co-governing centre-left Democratic Party.

That confirmed earlier comments from an Italian government source. In a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout from shredding the euro zone's economy, the European Central Bank last week launched a 750-billion-euro emergency bond purchase programme and said it was ready to do more if necessary.

The ESM could unlock unlimited ECB sovereign bond purchases through the Outright Monetary Transactions programme (OMT). To provide the credit, the ESM would have to borrow on the market via what officials say would be called "coronabonds", to make clear money from the operation would go only towards fighting the effects of the epidemic.

Currently, the ESM can help euro zone countries only on condition they adjust their economic policies to overcome the problems that lead them to seek financial assistance. Both Germany and the Netherlands have said they do not favour ESM loans without such conditions.

Several Italian lawmakers from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement and right-wing opposition parties also expressed opposition, raising concerns that any kind of ESM support would place tougher fiscal obligations on Rome and impinge on national sovereignty. "ESM doesn't work. Using this instrument to take on a debt for decades is absolutely not in our interests," Raphael Raduzzi, a 5-Star member of the parliamentary finance committee, told Reuters.

More people have died of COVID-19 in Italy than in any other country. The toll rose by 602 on Monday to 6,077. Italy's Treasury has estimated its economy will contract at least 3% this year due to the lockdown imposed to fight the outbreak, sources said last week, while stressing that the situation was highly uncertain and subject to downside risks.

($1 = 0.9236 euros)

