COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19) is undoubtedly the most contagious virus, so far. It is spreading so fast that it has taken almost all the countries of the world into its grip. However, the fake news items on Coronavirus seem to be spreading faster than the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has called it infodemic and cautioned the nations to be prepared to fight COVID 19 on two fronts – pandemic and Infodemic, simultaneously.

You may be receiving several messages on social media from your friends and relatives and sharing them further. All may not have malafide intention but a genuine sense of care and well-being. What if those messages harm your friends and relatives? Here we present you an analysis of some of the messages being prominently circulated on social media. Besides making you aware of those fake messages, they will also enhance your analytical skills in analyzing fake news items in all forms - textual, pictorial and video.

Hantavirus: New Virus released by China?

The news of a casualty from Hantavirus came from China on March 24. In the news flashed by China's Global Media, it was reported that a person died of Hantavirus in a bust while 32 co-passengers were also tested positive.

A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested. pic.twitter.com/SXzBpWmHvW — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 24, 2020

As the news was broken, speculations were made on social media that it was a new virus outbreak in China. Within a fraction of time, social media was abuzz with the fake news related to the Hantavirus. After investigation, it was found that the news was true but the speculations were false. The Hantaviruses are previously known family of viruses which infect rodents but does not cause diseases in them. The virus infects humans if they come in contact with urine and faeces of rats and other similar animals. It is also known in the United States, the Americas, Europe, and Asian countries as well. According to the United States' Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each hantavirus serotype has a specific rodent host species and is spread to people via an aerosolized virus that is shed in urine, faeces, and saliva, and less frequently by a bite from an infected host. The most important hantavirus in the United States that can cause HPS is the Sin Nombre virus, spread by the deer mouse.

Does clapping kill Coronavirus?

The claims and counterclaims on whether clapping kills or will not kill coronavirus are rife in India after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to clap for 5 minutes at 5.00 pm on the day of Janata Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Though the message was to express gratitude to doctors and security forces fighting against the COVID 19, his party workers and followers circulated it as a measure to kill the virus. Prime Minister also didn't take any corrective measures to prevent it from being considered a festival of clapping by the public. Some of his party leaders along with administrative officers even organized roadshow. Finally, the Janata Curfew failed to achieve the objectives. There have been several fake news on social media about the Janata Curfew. The critics are also alleging that the Prime Ministers' message of 14 hours of Janata Curfew had misled the people of the country.

There is no evidence that synchronized clapping by masses, bell sounds or sound waves of any other kind can kill the Coronavirus.

COVID 19 is a Chinese Bio-warfare weapon?

Until perceived as a piece of fake news, this information has now taken the form of a Class Action Lawsuit in a district of the USA. Though allegations of bio-warfare were being made against China since the outbreak of the disease in Wuhan, this is the first time the legal actions are being sought against China for causing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Now, these allegations are likely to be investigated in the court of law despite the legal immunity to China. There are several opinion pieces authored in the US publications arguing that China should be held legally responsible for causing the outbreak of COVID 19. According to an opinion published in the War on the Rocks, China could be made legally responsible to pay trillions as damages. Besides, in an opinion piece published in the Fox News, the author has strongly recommended holding China responsible for the pandemic.

A petition has also been filed against the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong in a district court of Bihar for manufacturing the COVID 19 in a lab in Wuhan for mass destruction and emerge as a "superpower". However, the complaint is based on a novel by Dean Koontz titled The Eyes of Darkness published in 1981. It was scheduled to be heard on March 24.

Holding breath for 10 seconds is no test of coronavirus

Initially, it was reported that coronavirus primarily infects the lungs, the fake news came in circulation that if you hold your breath for 10 seconds you are free from infection.

However, it was found that several young patients suffering from the disease in the US were able to hold their breath for more than 10 seconds. In fact, this is an initial examination of Fibrosis, lung diseases. The fake news creators went on to the extent of crediting the recommendation to Sanford University which finally issued a clarification to falsify the misinformation.

Misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford. Official information from Stanford is available at https://t.co/LlNXeyuejP. — Stanford University (@Stanford) March 13, 2020

However, the fake news is still in circulation in India and several other countries. The practice of the breathing exercises has been proved beneficial for the health of the lungs and improving immunity, however, holding breath is no test to confirm coronavirus. India's premier research institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has announced to have made a breakthrough in making affordable testing kits for COVID 19.

No. You can't make home sanitizer to kill COVID 19

There are various messages and techniques circulating on social media to make homemade sanitizers. However, the truth is that you can't make home-based sanitizers to kill Coronavirus at home. This is because the sanitizer should have 60-70 percent alcohol. However, even Vodka and all other prime wines have alcohol content in the range of about 40 percent or less.

The best way to make your hands safe is to wash them with soap for 20 seconds. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has announced to have made laboratory sanitizer.

Formulation contains 3 chemicals along with Aloe Vera & major component is isopropyl alcohol (around 75%). 'Alcohol rub sanitizers containing at least 70% alcohol are known to kill micro-organisms on hands within 30s to one minute after application'-Dr Anil Elias, HoD, Chemistry. pic.twitter.com/Fxu7QWGS8B — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) March 20, 2020

No. There is no medicine or vaccine for COVID 19

Several messages and videos are being circulated on social media with a claim that the prescription cures COVID 19. However, the truth is that there is no medicine or drug or herbal formulation or vaccine to cure the COVID 19 infection.

The market for fake news is very high on COVID 19. According to a report of CNN, the US President Donald Trump himself made 33 false claims on COVID 19. According to Jeff Hancock Professor of Communication at the Stanford University of the USA, uncertainty about the novel coronavirus can lead them to believe misinformation.

