Coronavirus Pandemic: Let’s join the global fight against COVID 19 with Devdiscourse

8:58 PM Addressing the nation on battling the COVID-19 menace, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the country will undergo a complete lockdown for 21 days, starting midnight today.He also assured that during this period all essential services will remain functional across all the states and Union Territories.

0:48 PM Martti Ahtisaari, who served as the President of Finland from 1994 to 2000, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID19) infection. His infection was confirmed on March 23 and he is doing well given the circumstances, the Office of the President of the Republic said in a press release on Tuesday.Ahtisaari's wife Mrs. Eeva Ahtisaari, was also diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Saturday, March 21.

0:29 PM New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday stressed that public health is his first priority. Governor Cuomo said that it's public health versus the economy and one cannot put a value on human life. "Prepare for the worst, hope for the best. This is a matter of life and death. The economy we can fix. You can't remedy the loss of life and that has to be the first priority."New York is commencing FDA-approved drug trials for very sick novel coronavirus patients today. The trial will use antibody injections to help stimulate and promote individuals' immune systems against the virus.On Tuesday New York is beginning FDA-approved drug trials for very sick #Coronavirus patients.The FDA also approved @HealthNYGov to proceed with a trial of an experimental antibody therapy on a compassionate care basis.We are fighting this virus in every way. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020New York so far has reported 125 deaths and 13,119 confined cases, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University and Medicine.

11:39 AM WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced today that the recently-launched WhatsApp health alert messaging service for COVID-19 has already launched 10 million users.The easy-to-use messaging service provides the latest news and information on novel coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.To activate the conversation, users need to type 'hi' that further prompts a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.I am very glad to share that the @WHO Health Alert via @WhatsApp has already reached over 10 million users. Thank you for your trust! Together, we can stop #COVID19https://t.co/DOvuJ3egJ0https://t.co/z5C2W1DOYF — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 24, 2020

11:20 AM Congress President and CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sector.Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi urging him to provide immediate support to workers in the informal sector. pic.twitter.com/yHrB6dXh7i — Congress (@INCIndia) March 24, 2020

11:09 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce that he will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19.वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा।Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

10:57 AM Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. Watch the video to know when you should be tested for novel coronavirus infection.हर सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार की वजह कोरोना नहीं है। जानिए कोरोना के संक्रमण का टेस्ट कब और किसे करवाना चाहिए… #IndiaFightsCoronaFor more information, visit: https://t.co/JUzxXTcPSw 24x7 Toll Free Helpline No. 1075 @MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/aPjGwkNAUm — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 24, 2020

10:41 AM We are committed to ensure safety of all in the state in our fight against #COVID19. I urge all to follow the guidelines & take maximum precautions including remaining inside homes. We can overcome this grave crisis only wd collective effort.#StayHomeStaySafe#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 24, 2020

10:18 AM Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday urged people to stay at home and support the government by honestly discharging their responsibility amid lockdown.Rawat took to Twitter, to write (translated): "Stay in the house, do not go out, do not force the government to take strict steps - apply curfew on your own. Support the government and discharge your responsibility honestly to your loved ones, your family and society. The biggest cure for corona infection prevention is sitting at home and washing hands."अगर खाँसी, बुखार, साँस लेने में तकलीफ़ हो और आप किसी संक्रमित व्यक्ति या isolation में रखे किसी व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में भी आए हैं तो तुरंत नज़दीकी doctor और सरकारी अस्पताल में सम्पर्क करें। https://t.co/b6e0Q1AOePpic.twitter.com/TW5323XkCr — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) March 24, 2020

09:58 AM Amid complete lockdown, Delhi Police today urged people to strictly follow the lockdown in the national capital. The police have already taken action against 900 people under the IPC and DP Act who violated the lockdown yesterday.दिल्ली की जनता से अनुरोध है कि #Lockdown का सख्ती से पालन करें। आप की जानकारी के लिए, कल हमने लॉकडाउन का उल्लघंन करने वाले 900 से ज्यादा लोगों पर IPC और DP Act के तहत कार्यवाही की है। घर में रहें, सुरक्षित रहें।#StayAtHomeSaveLives@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@LtGovDelhi@CPDelhi — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

09:31 AM WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating with more than 300,000 cases from almost every country in the world."The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases. You can see how the virus is accelerating," Dr. Tedros said."Numbers matter, because they’re not just numbers. They’re people, whose lives and families have been turned upside down.""To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and targeted tactics – testing every suspected case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantining every close contact."

08:28 AM The World Health Organization (WHO) and FIFA have launched a joint awareness campaign calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Pass the message: Five steps to kicking out #coronavirus:WHO and @FIFAcom launched joint campaign to equip football ⚽ community to tackle #COVID19https://t.co/SQ5DZgdU3Upic.twitter.com/ojGBcq9U4k — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 23, 2020Here are the five steps:Infographics Credit: WHO

08:16 AM Urging people to stay at home, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said that right now everybody should focus on staying alive as the COVID-19 scare continues to grip communities around worldwide.She also urged people to practice self-isolation to deal with the invisible-lethal enemy of humanity. Puducherry is under lockdown till March 31st.Puducherry is also under #lockdown for #StaySafe Help Yourself to Help Others. pic.twitter.com/DCmNg5VRrB — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 24, 2020

08:04 AM The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire in all the parts of the world in wake of the COVID-19, the common enemy that is now threatening all of humankind. "The ceasefire would allow humanitarians to reach populations that are most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has now been reported in more than 180 countries," Guterres said.Secretary-General of the @UN António Guterres is calling for an immediate global ceasefire in the wake of #Coronavirus pandemic. "End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world." --@antonioguterres#COVID19#Peace 🕊️🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/A8TRPQitLF — United Nations Police (@UNPOL) March 24, 2020"End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now. That is what our human family needs, now more than ever."

8:55 PM Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to consider the lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew or else the government will have to impose a curfew in the state."I am cautioning you in order to protect your lives, please consider this lockdown seriously as a self-imposed curfew. Behave as you do in a curfew & stay in your homes strictly. Either ppl understand the seriousness, remain in their homes or else we will have to impose curfew in the state," he tweeted.

8:14 PM The Finance Ministry has agreed to a proposal made by the Food & Public Distribution Department that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI, Nirmala Sitharaman's Office tweeted on Monday. This will ensure that the states/UTs do not face any cash constraint in distributing food to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI. — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

7:54 PM Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today announced a complete lockdown in the state, effective from 2 PM tomorrow (Tuesday) till 31st March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic: ANI

7:12 PM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday adjourned the Rajya Sabha sine die.The Vice President of India & Rajya Sabha Chairman Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die. #RajyaSabhapic.twitter.com/D91ViEhVyB — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 23, 2020आज विश्व के सामने सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है कि किस प्रकार कोरोना वायरस के कारण विश्व भर के नागरिकों के स्वास्थ्य और संपदा की हानि को यथा संभव सीमित रखा जाय। #RajyaSabha#BudgetSession — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 23, 2020

7:05 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with key stakeholders from electronic media and urged them to counter misinformation related to COVID-19, which is creating panic among masses. He also urged them to take relevant precautions in their own organizations especially when their team members do on-ground reporting."The media world has played a great role in spreading awareness on subjects related to COVID-19. I salute all those media persons who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom. Happy to see channels facilitating 'work from home arrangements' for their teams," PM Modi tweeted.I have been having a series of video conference interactions with various stakeholders on tackling the COVID-19 menace. Today, I interacted with those associated with the electronic media and heard their insightful views. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/IJUnkeZmhX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

6:17 PM Kerala government has announced a complete lockdown in the state. All borders in the state will remain closed, operations of all public transport will cease. All places of worship will also remain closed: ANI

6:11 PM According to the latest mathematical modeling done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the strict implementation of social distancing measures such as home quarantine of symptomatics and suspected cases will reduce the overall expected number of cases by 62 percent and the peak number of cases by 89 percent, thus “flattening” the curve and providing more opportunities for interventions."Based on the initial understanding of the spread of COVID-19 infection, the mathematical modeling done by ICMR suggests that entry screening of travelers with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by 1-3 weeks," the paper says."These model projections are subject to substantial uncertainty and can be further refined as more needs to be understood about the rate at which infection of this novel virus transmits among susceptible individuals."

6:02 PM Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday held a meeting with core group officials at his residence to review the situation across the state regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.Holding a meeting with core group officials at residence to review the situation across state regarding #CoronavirusOutbreak and lockdown.#राजस्थान_सतर्क_हैpic.twitter.com/vSf7o9dw3N — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2020

4:22 PM The National Taskforce for COVID-19, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).

3:47 PM Messages claiming that noise produced during 'Janata Curfew' on march 22 has reduced the risk of COVID-19 in India are doing rounds on social media.Countering such false claims, PIB Fact Check, the Press Information Bureau's official fact-checking Twitter handle has advised everyone to not get misled and continue to practice social distancing and personal hygiene.Beware! Messages are being shared on Social media claiming that the risk of #Coronavirus in India has been reduced due to noise produced during the #JantaCurfew#PIBFactCheck: Everyone is advised to not get misled and continue to practice #SocialDistancing and personal hygiene pic.twitter.com/dzUfG3lwXv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 23, 2020

3:00 PM The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued an advisory to the Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories (UTs) to ease the hardship being faced by the workers due to the COVID-19 outbreak.According to the advisory, if any worker takes leave, he/she should be deemed to be on duty without any consequential deduction in wages for this period.Advisory issued by the Ministry of Labour & Employment to the Chief Secretaries of States and UTs to ease the hardship being faced by the workers due to corona outbreak. #CoronaVirus#ESIC#EPFOpic.twitter.com/nP8BMQBv9u — Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) March 23, 2020

2:36 PM "In view of the spread of novel CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as a pandemic by the WHO, and the decision of Government of India to treat this as a notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama tweeted on Monday.In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity. #IndiaFightCoronapic.twitter.com/XQneNBaJe8 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

2:31 PM The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued guidelines to expedite the handling of claims related to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to alleviate the hardship of health insurance policyholders.In order to alleviate hardship of health insurance policyholders, IRDA issues guidelines to expedite handling of claims related to Corona virus disease. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/LECaPThNR4 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

2:16 PM The Ministry of Health of the Government of India has warned people against buying medicines for the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, as it does not have a specific cure."Do not rush to buy medicines for COVID-19. There is no specific cure for COVID. Drugs available for restricted use, are to be used only by designated hospitals, under the supervision of treating doctor and expressed consent of the patient," the Ministry tweeted."Only a small percentage of those affected with COVID-19 need hospitalization and such treatment is provided free of cost at government facilities," the Health Ministry said in another tweet.#IndiaFightsCorona"Do not rush to buy medicines for #COVID19.There is no specific cure for COVID. Drugs available for restricted use, are to be used only by designated hospitals, under supervision of treating doctor & expressed consent of patient.#SwasthaBharatpic.twitter.com/AYfRM6ztUf — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 23, 2020

1:58 PM For the first time, the Supreme Court of India on Monday conducted hearings for important matters via video conferencing so as to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the court complex.

1:27 PM The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday urged its customers to prioritize digital services as it is operating with limited staff due to the COVID-19 crisis.Following the government advisory, many people are staying at home and so are our colleagues. Hence, we request you to prefer our digital services for all the banking needs. Let's support the nation as one.#COVID19#Coronavirus#SBI#StateBankOfIndiapic.twitter.com/5gN4QT0vqJ — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) March 23, 2020

1:21 PM The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their NCDs, NCRPS, CPs and municipal debt securities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Monday.In an ongoing exercise to ease the compliance burden during the #CoronavirusOutbreak@SEBI_India has decided to relax some compliance provisions with regard to listed entities that have listed their NCDs, NCRPS, CPs and municipal debt securities. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/wOBfP0xdjO — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

1:03 PM The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released guidelines on social distancing to airlines and airport operators to prevent the spread of COVID-19.DGCA issues guidelines on social distancing to airlines and airport operators. pic.twitter.com/qNwsVJzuck — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 23, 2020

0:59 PM As the COVID-19 cases continue to soar in India, tennis star Sania Mirza has appealed people to stay at home.Be kind . It’s the need of the hour.STAY AT HOME.It’s the biggest need of the hour. It’s literally that basic!! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2020India, so far, has reported more than 400 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with 7 deaths.

0:30 PM "There will be complete lockdown in the state with effect from today till further orders, in wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak, ANI quoted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur as saying on Monday.

11:44 AM The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that at present the government has imposed no restrictions on domestic or foreign air operators for carrying out cargo operations at any airport in India,Currently there are no restrictions imposed on domestic or foreign air operators for carrying out cargo operations at any airport in India. All stakeholders kindly note. — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) March 23, 2020

11:01 AM According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases across India has surged to 415."A total of 18,383 samples from 23rd March 202010:00 AM IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," says the latest update by ICMR.

10:50 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the crew of Air India Boeing 777 led by Captain Swati Raval and Captain Raja Chauhan who safely evacuated 263 Indians, mostly students, from COVID19-hit Italy's capital city of Rome.Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/I7Czxep7bj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

10:39 AM Karnataka so far has reported 27 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and one hospital in every district is dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in the state, health minister B Sriramalu said on Monday.

10:12 AM Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. He urged people to follow the instructions seriously and save their lives.लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

10:05 AM COVID-19 figures in IndiaMarch 23 at 9:30 amActive cases: 359Cured/Discharged: 23Migrated: 1Deaths: 7

09:06 AM Ride-hailing firm Uber has temporarily suspended all ride services in Delhi following the government's decision to impose lockdown in the city, ANI reported on Monday.Delhi: Amid the lockdown announced by the Delhi government, cab operator Uber temporarily suspends all ride services in the city. pic.twitter.com/w6UD9RRw8s — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

08:36 AM As the coronavirus scare continues to grip people, so do the fake news, rumors, and misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the PIB Fact Check, the Press Information Bureau's official fact-checking Twitter handle countered a false coronavirus claim that Paracetamol can cure the deadly virus. #FakeNews Alert#PIBFactCheck: The claim that Paracetamol can treat #Coronavirus infection is false!Beware of #False remedies being shared on #Covid19india .For authentic information on #CoronavirusInIndia follow @MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/Y7GmqFa4As — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

08:18 AM Barring essential services, all government offices, educational institutes, autonomous bodies, business establishments, private offices, malls, shops, factories, godowns, and public transport will remain closed in many states and UTs of India as state governments imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus.All passenger trains have also been canceled by Indian Railways till March 31.Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Anand Vihar Terminal.CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March. pic.twitter.com/abpIxIBXvw — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a lockdown in the state from 6 AM today till 31st March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dT2i1WdWcJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020Tamil Nadu government has also imposed a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by coronavirus.Tamil Nadu: Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by #Coronavirus, till 31st March. Visuals from Chennai's Ambattur OT. pic.twitter.com/Y0OizlZrId — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 16 districts till Wednesday.Lockdown has been imposed in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh from 23-25 March in view of #COVID19. Visuals from Prayagraj's old city area. pic.twitter.com/N4Kr5UJm9h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2020The Bihar government has announced a lockdown in all urban areas till March 31 to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The lockdown is being enforced in all districts, sub-divisional and block headquarters, and municipal towns.Bihar: Lockdown has been imposed in the state till 31st March in view of #Coronavirus. Visuals from Muzaffarpur's Sadar Thana area. pic.twitter.com/Cpqcni0nCN — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

07:08 AM Here's the list of Operational Laboratories for COVID-19 testing approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in India.

06:57 AM Central Government has announced a lockdown in Chennai along with 74 other districts affected by novel Coronavirus, till 31st March: ANI

10:34 PM According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases has reached 396 in India."A total of 18,127 samples from 17,237 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 22nd March 2020 at 6:00 PM IST. A total of 396 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," it said.

10:25 PM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed authorities to ensure there is an identified arrangement of 1 lakh isolation beds in an emergency."Our utmost priority is to save the lives of people. It should be ensured that there is no negligence at this time of crisis, Gehlot tweeted.Gave instructions to officials to ensure there is an identified arrangement of 1 lakh isolation beds in an emergency. Our utmost priority is to save lives of people. It should be ensured that there is no negligence at this time of crisis.#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है#COVID19 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 22, 2020जीवन बचाने से बड़ा कुछ भी नहीं है और इसके लिए जो संभव उपाय होंगे, सरकार सभी पक्षों को विश्वास में लेकर सुनिश्चित करेगी। जिला कलक्टर सेना, पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स, होमगार्ड तथा सिविल डिफेंस से भी आवश्यकता होने पर सहयोग लें। #राजस्थान_सतर्क_है#COVID19 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 22, 2020राजस्थान सरकार ने इस चुनौती से निपटने के लिए लॉकडाउन, सामाजिक एवं खाद्य सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के जो निर्णय लिये हैं, उनकी भारत सरकार एवं राज्य सरकारों ने सराहना की है।#राजस्थान_सतर्क_है#COVID19 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 22, 2020

9:25 PM The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in India have reached 360, according to the Health Ministry data.

7:28 PM Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that he believes that India can win the fight against COVID-19 by avoiding social crowds and other preventive measures.జన సమూహాలకు దూరంగా ఉండటం (సోషల్ డిస్టెన్సింగ్), ఇతర నివారణ చర్యల ద్వారా కరోనా వైరస్ పై చేస్తున్న పోరాటంలో భారతదేశం విజయం సాధించగలదని నేను విశ్వసిస్తున్నాను. #Social_Distancing#Covid19India — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 22, 2020

6:49 PM "Even though today's 'Janata Curfew' will end at 9 pm, it does not mean that we start celebrations. Do not consider it a success. This is the beginning of a long fight. Today the countrymen have told that we are capable, if we decide, we can beat the biggest challenge together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted late Sunday.आज का #JantaCurfew भले ही रात 9 बजे खत्म हो जाएगा, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि हम सेलिब्रेशन शुरू कर दें। इसको सफलता न मानें। यह एक लम्बी लड़ाई की शुरुआत है। आज देशवासियों ने बता दिया कि हम सक्षम हैं, निर्णय कर लें तो बड़ी से बड़ी चुनौती को एक होकर हरा सकते हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020केंद्र सरकार और राज्य सरकारों द्वारा जारी किए जा रहे निर्देशों का जरूर पालन करें। जिन जिलों और राज्यों में Lockdown की घोषणा हुई है, वहां घरों से बिल्कुल बाहर न निकलें। इसके अलावा बाकी हिस्सों में भी जब तक बहुत जरूरी न हो, तब तक घरों से बाहर न निकलें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

6:43 PM CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao addressing the media at Pragathi Bhavan. #CoronaVirushttps://t.co/Pgi7XvOlbU — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 22, 2020

6:20 PM We have decided to impose lockdown in Delhi from 6 AM tomorrow (23rd March) to 12 midnight of 31st March 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced in a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an extraordinary situation and calls for extraordinary measures. Sharing an important announcement towards containing the spread of the virus. #DelhiFightsCoronahttps://t.co/dWs0S30C9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2020

4:40 PM In a press briefing on the current COVID-19 situation in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava said today that they have conducted 15,000-17,000 tests so far and the country has the capacity to perform 50 to 70 thousand COVID-19 tests a week.We have done 16 to 17 thousand tests already and India has capacity to perform 50 to 70 thousand tests a week; There are 111 government labs and more private labs are also being enabled who further have many collection centers: Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR on #Covid_19indiapic.twitter.com/hGXFpIvEoj — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2020

3:00 PM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Uttarakhand will continue to observe 'Janata Curfew' till March 31, the state's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told ANI.

2:35 PM Cabinet Secretary reviews #Covid_19india status with State Chief Secretaries. Imp decisions taken to check the #CoronaVirusOutbreak include suspension of movement of all passenger trains, metro trains and inter state passenger transport till 31st March 2020.Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/Hr7bX9WkB0 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 22, 2020After passenger trains, Inter-State bus services have also been suspended across India till March 31.

1:59 PM Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata Curfew, many social media users started interpreting the logic behind it with bizarre scientific explanations. One of them was that the life of coronavirus is only 12 hours and a 14-hour curfew would "break the chain".India's Press Information Bureau has busted the rumor and urged people to follow social distancing advisories even after Janata Curfew.There is NO EVIDENCE to prove that #Coronavirus survives only for 12 hours.Everyone is advised to follow #socialdistancing even after #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/oHnn70HLtO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

1:43 PM #WATCH Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fkYYb381W6 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

1:20 PM In view of the COVID-pandemic, the Indian Railways has canceled all passenger trains till March 31.Strengthening precautions against COVID-19, Railways has decided that no passenger train will run up to 31st March.Let us work together as #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/374b0V5sD3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 22, 2020

1:10 PM Bihar reports first COVID-19 death on Sunday. However, the most shocking part of the incident is that the patient was admitted and treated as normal. According to reports Saif Ali (38) had returned from Qatar. He was being treated at Patana AIIMS for kidney problems. Besides, one more patient has been identified in Patna.

11:28 AM Following PM Narendra Modi's call to observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, the entire country is participating in the nationwide curfew campaign to effectively control the spread of deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).These pictures shared on social media prove that every citizen is making an effort to make 'Janata Curfew' a success.The people of India have decided- we are in this together. We will fight the menace of COVID-19 together. #JantaCurfewhttps://t.co/A1KsBWKTNR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020Bustling Mumbai Central Station on #JantaCurfewMarch22.It can't be possible without the support of the people at large who have come together to follow #JantaCurfew on Hon’ble Prime Minister's appeal to effectively control #COVIDー19#IndiaFightsCoronavirus#ISupportJantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/y0cumj8tMX — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 22, 2020हमेशा यात्रियों की चहल पहल से भरा रहने वाला सूरत स्टेशन एक व्यस्त स्टेशन है किन्तु #JantaCurfewMarch22 पर #ISupportJantaCurfew के अनुसार आज यहां के दृश्य #IndiaFightsCorona के प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण हैं। #CoronaUpdatesInIndia#JanataCurfewpic.twitter.com/LEYJKcRFHw — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 22, 2020Its #JantaCurfew and the roads are empty (we HAVE cleaned them though) while our cool docs continue to hold the fort at IGI screening pic.twitter.com/ElpAR4em1M — Varsha Joshi (@suraiya95) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew This is Marathahalli bridge right now! Thank You Bangaloreans! For responding to PM @narendramodi call. (If u are not from Bangalore, you won't appreciate what a miracle this is) pic.twitter.com/ejfeLZIoLR — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) March 22, 2020A view in Bhainsa during #JantaCurfew As PM @narendramodi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew . Let's support PM decision of #JantaCurfew and make India a corona free!!!💪 pic.twitter.com/ru4PJtLhQi — Ankith Mashettiwar (@mashettiwar) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew is a grand success 👍 Congratulations to all fellow #Indians. We can save the world by breaking the chain now!👊 #WhoCanSave_The_World@PMOIndia#Covid19Indiapic.twitter.com/6x5hIGzY0Q — Shrish Lal (@shrish_lal) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew has started, we all have to support @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/eBvDohtcUH — Hardik Bhavsar (@HardikB33446748) March 22, 2020Going good vizag...kudos to police force and govt. #JantaCurfew@narendramodi@AndhraPradeshCM@vizagcitypolicepic.twitter.com/RS0nDMw3Jp — Abhishek Bansal (@AS_Bansal30) March 22, 2020We're taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today. #JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/ieuk5o6cwD — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2020#JantaCurfew in #Bilsapur Chhatisgarh.#FightagainstCoronavirus#FightCorona#lockdownindiapic.twitter.com/cxgleAbe2v — Ashim K. Mitra 🛰 (@ashimmitra) March 22, 2020This is Eastern Express way Pune near wakad One of the busiest expresswayWhich connects mumbai pune bangalore#JantaCurfew#जनता_कर्फ्यूpic.twitter.com/WjqW7GJ1Ba — AshishMishraPunewale (@Maashish81us) March 22, 2020हमारे राउरकेला वासी आज #JantaCurfew का सहयोग करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे है हम साथ आज इस #COVIDIOT को हराएंगे ।हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी को धन्यवाद जो एक साथ हमें लड़ना सीखा रहे है। @PMOIndia@AmitShah@sardanarohitpic.twitter.com/TaTRkcUoJf — Akash Kumar (@Akash20101995) March 22, 2020Have seen this view many times from my hotel room over the years but not with less than 1000 cars on it........#India is having a curfew today for 14 hours to fight #covid_19 it’s looks like it’s being followed 🙏🙏🙏..#jantacurfew#modi#stayathome#corona#covid_19#seagatepic.twitter.com/KsY5adOjQX — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) March 22, 2020@narendramodi#pratapgarh_raj#JantaCurfewpic.twitter.com/ZYDA1kY7L7 — Ritesh baheti (@bahetiritesh) March 22, 2020ONE INDIA ONE PEOPLE - BRAVO 🇮🇳!!! pic.twitter.com/SWX91WWd7I — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 22, 2020

10:25 AM The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 324, according to the Health Ministry data. It includes:296 active cases23 cured/discharged cases4 deaths1 imported case

09:35 AM As India observes 'Janata Curfew' to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has urged protesters at New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to vacate the streets and stay at home.My appeal to the amazing Dadis of #ShaheenBagh & all the fiesty women & people of the sit-in protests across the country & I say this as an ally, In solidarity: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/zVACyj4caj@Shaheenbaghoff1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 21, 2020Amidst PM Narendra Modi's call for observing Janata curfew on Sunday, Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they will continue to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

09:20 AM The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued an information booklet on novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The booklet is a complete guide to the deadly virus that is swiftly spreading around the world.Here are the infographics from the booklet.Credit: Twitter (@PIB_India)

08:31 AM Expressing his support for the 'Janata Curfew', renowned sand artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik on Sunday shared a picture of sand art with the message 'Stay Home Stay Safe'."Let us all stay indoors and protect our society from this pandemic," he tweeted.A humble request to all , Let's all come together and follow #JantaCurfew as a responsible citizen . My sand art with message #StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightCorona#Covid19pic.twitter.com/ylFgAprE81 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 22, 2020

08:19 AM As India observes 'Janata Curfew' today, BJP National President J P Nadda said that it is an important step by the public for the health of the public. He urged people to unite and fight a big battle against the corona infection (COVID-19).आज हमें एकजुट होकर कोरोना संक्रमण के खिलाफ बड़ी लड़ाई लड़ने की जरूरत है। 'जनता कर्फ्यू', जनता के द्वारा, जनता के स्वास्थ्य के लिए अहम कदम है।मेरा आप सभी से अनुरोध है, “जनता कर्फ्यू” के संदर्भ में आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा कही गयी बातों का अक्षरश: पालन करे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2020

07:19 AM The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has released detailed guidelines for COVID-19 testing by private laboratories in India. According to the notification, the lab test should only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per ICMR guidelines.It says that the maximum cost for COVID-19 testing should not exceed Rs 4,500 - Rs 1,500 for screening test for suspect cases and an additional Rs 3,000 for a confirmation test.

06:52 AM In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

8:48 PM Coronavirus is spreading very fast in the inner districts of Haryana. The virus which was so far reported in Delhi's adjoining districts of Gurugram and Faridabad has now reached in inner districts as well. As per the health bulletin of Haryana on Coronavirus, one confirmed case each was reported from Sonepat, Panipat, Panchkula, and Faridabad while Gurgram has four patients of Coronavirus. However, the actual number of cases may be higher as the test results of 133 suspected persons were still awaited. The health department, however, has no idea how many persons actually received these infections.

8:45 PM Political leaders, cutting across party lines, have urged people to observe 'Janata Curfew' to limit the spread of COVID-19 in India. Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Friday (March 19) called on the people of India to practice 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 7 am to 9 pm.CM Sri KCR appealed to people of Telangana to observe #JanataCurfew and remain indoors for 24 hours starting 6 AM tomorrow to show unity and solidarity of the nation in the fight against #Coronavirus. Hon'ble PM Sri @NarendraModi gave the call to stop the spread of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/PhIfFz8Wcx — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 21, 2020Kerala will wholeheartedly join the national campaign against #COVID19. We hope that the call of Hon'ble @PMOIndia@narendramodi will help to improve the preparedness of our country to this pandemic. India must together rise up to this challenge. We will prevail.#JanataCurfew — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 21, 2020I urge you all to not panic. We are working at full capacity to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading. Also, let us all stand in solidarity with Hon'ble @PMOIndia by observing Janata Curfew on 22nd march between 7am to 9pm. @narendramodi (2/2)#JanataCurfew — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 20, 2020“Take no infection-leave no infection” while picking up essentials from the market.Situation of social distancing far better today than yesterday. This will help observe total #JantaCurfewMarch22 tom in Puducherry. @PMOIndia@DDNational@AkashvaniAIR@ANI@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/ENBpKlTIA6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 21, 2020प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने अपने संबोधन में 22 मार्च, रविवार को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक, सभी देशवासियों को, जनता-कर्फ्यू का पालन करने का आग्रह किया है।#IndiaFightsCorona#GujaratFightsCovid19pic.twitter.com/sLikTq0a28 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) March 21, 2020

8:22 PM The Central and State governments have issued helpline numbers. You may contact them to report and seek help in the case of coronavirus. The helpline number and updates could be accessed at the website of the Ministry of Health and Family WelfareBesides, the government has also launched a dashboard

7:52 PM The combination of Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, and azithromycin, an antibiotic drug have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine, U.S President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday.HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains - Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020....be put in use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, MOVE FAST, and GOD BLESS EVERYONE! @US_FDA@SteveFDA@CDCgov@DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

7:06 PM Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday extended full support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of Janata Curfew on Sunday. She also suggested the government to make arrangements for testing of all the suspected cases, make the number of beds and other information public, and increase surveillance. The statement of Sonia Gandhi issued at about 6.38 pm on Saturday, March 21 is as under: The COVID-19 pandemic is causing grave concern and consternation across the country, endangering lives, affecting livelihoods as also the everyday lives of millions of people. In this hour of uncertainty, it is my unflinching belief that we will overcome this huge challenge with resilience and determination. Let’s not forget that precaution and prevention are amongst the most effective remedies. I appeal to all fellow Indians to stay at home unless urgency and exigencies demand otherwise. Special care needs to be taken of the elderly and children to keep them insulated. This decision to remain at home will restrict the transmission of this virus. All of us must spread awareness that frequent hand washing, not touching the face and reporting all flu and influenza-like conditions to medical helpline or a doctor need to be adhered to. As the entire nation stands united in our joint fight against COVID-19, I would urge the Prime Minister & the Government to action some key issues:- 1. Testing is the key to prevention. In a nation of 130 crore, only 15,701 samples are reported to have been tested so far. Despite ample time, early warnings and lessons from other nations, we appear to have underutilized our public and private sector capacities. This must change. We must begin by testing all cases under surveillance and expand to all other symptomatic cases and those coming into contact with the ones testing positive. 2. There are uncertainty and lack of information about the number of beds, isolation chambers, ventilators, dedicated medical teams, medical supplies etc. including their location. This information including location of each hospital and their emergency phone line numbers should be publicly shared. A dedicated portal for sharing these and all other necessary information is one way forward. The special budgetary allocation is an equally important factor. 3. Reports suggesting scarcity of Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) including N95 masks, Gloves, Face Shields, Goggles, Head Covers, Rubber Boots, Disposable Gowns for medical teams engaged in dealing with infected or those suspected to be infected with coronavirus are of great concern. We are proud of our doctors, nurses and supporting staff. At the same time, I strongly feel that grant of special financial incentives for them in these trying times is equally important. Currently, both of these are lacking. As the numbers grow, non-availability of sufficient protective gear and lack of incentives can be a huge deterrent. 4. Equally alarming are reports that there is artificial shortages and black marketing of hand sanitizers, face masks and even liquid soap. It is the bounden duty of the Government to ensure adequate supply and take corrective action. What is more unnerving is the fact that prices of essential commodities like vegetables, pulses, rice, etc. seem to be rising unchecked daily. 5. After demonetisation and slowing down of Indian economy, COVID-19 has been a huge setback to millions of daily wage earners, MGNREGA workers, ad-hoc and temporary employees, labourers, farmers and those in the unorganized sectors. Even for regular employees, reports suggest massive lay off and retrenchments. Government has to put in place broad-based social protection measures including direct cash financial help to these sections. 6. All businesses, especially the Micro, Small & Medium businesses, are under a huge stress on account of COVID-19. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. A comprehensive sector-wise relief package needs to be announced forthwith by the Government including necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities. For the salaried class, Government and the RBI must consider a deferment of EMIs. 7. COVID-19 has also impacted the biggest employment generator – the agriculture sector. Our farmers, cultivators and farm labourers are bearing the brunt. To top it, the unseasonal rains and hailstorms across India have added to their woes. The government must consider a special relief package for the agriculture sector also. Lastly, under the present circumstances, it is only natural to be anxious. At the same time, it is important not to be frightened or panic. India will not bow to this painful crisis. Let us stand united in braving this challenge. Together, we will overcome this.

6:37 PM Haryana government has directed all educational institutions in the country from school education to universities to switch to be fully online to combat COVID 19. In an order issued by the Chief Secretary of Haryana, all the universities, colleges, schools have been asked to function only online. The Director-General of School Education, Director General of Higher Secondary Education, Secretary Higher Education and other concerned officials have been directed to ensure implementation of the order. चंडीगढ़, 21 मार्च- हरियाणा सरकार ने नॉवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड -19) के कारण संस्थानों को बंद करने के दौरान छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन शिक्षा प्रदान करने हेतू निर्देश जारी किये है।इस बारे में जानकारी देते हुए एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि मुख्य सचिव द्वारा शिक्षा विभाग के स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग के प्रधान सचिव, स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक, उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक और तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग के महानिदेशक को पत्र लिखा गया है।नोवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड -19) के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए सार्वजनिक हित में कुछ निवारक कदम शिक्षा विभागों, संस्थानों, विश्वविद्यालयों द्वारा उठाए जाने की आवश्यकता है इसलिए इस संबंध में सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि सभी शिक्षा विभाग, संस्थान, विश्वविद्यालय अपने आधिकारिक वेब-पोर्टल और अन्य ऑनलाइन चैनलों के माध्यम से अपने छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन शिक्षा सामग्री की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए एक तंत्र तैयार करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि विभागों, संस्थानों, विश्वविद्यालयों को अपने स्वयं के संकाय (फैकल्टी) द्वारा वीडियो-ऑडियो पाठ, ट्यूटोरियल तैयार करवाए जा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी संबंधितों को इन आदेशों की अनुपालना करने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

6:27 PM Haryana government on Saturday announced to curtail public service facilities to a minimum. Though the government offices will be opened only emergency or urgent services will be provided to discourage public movement. The government has issued a press statement to ensure minimum people come to the government offices. हरियाणा सरकार ने नोवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) के बढते प्रभाव को रोकने के लिए राज्य सरकार के सभी विभागों में रोकथाम के कदम उठाते हुए सीमित पब्लिक डिलिंग के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि मुख्य सचिव कार्यालय द्वारा राज्य के सभी प्रशासनिक सचिवों, विभागाध्यक्षों, मंडलाक्युतों, बोर्ड व निगमों के सभी प्रबंध निदेशकों व मुख्य प्रशासकों, पंजाब एवं हरियाणा उच्च न्यायालय के रजिस्ट्रार, राज्य के सभी उपायुक्तों सहित प्रदेश के सभी विश्वविद्यालयों के रजिस्ट्रार को पत्र लिखा गया है।उन्होंने बताया कि सभी विभागों व कार्यालयों द्वारा राज्य व जिला के सचिवालयों के महत्वपूर्ण सरकारी कार्यालयों में लोगों के आने-जाने को सीमित किया जाना चाहिए और असाधाराण हालातों में ही नियंत्रित और नियमित क्रम अनुसार लोगों के आने-जाने पर स्वाीकृति दी जानी चाहिए। प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि विभागों को आम जनता के लिए टेलीफोन नंबर मुहैया करवाना होगा ताकि वे किसी भी प्रकार की जानकारी व सेवा कार्यालय समय के दौरान ले सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी विभागों के प्रमुखों को इन आदेशों की अनुपालना करने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

5:59 PM The total count of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) case in the Indian state of West Bengal has risen to 3 after a young woman from Habra in the North 24 Parganas district has been tested positive for the infection. Read more...

5:56 PM A total of 111 labs for testing coronavirus across the country will be functional from today, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, on Saturday. "Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research, has said that 111 labs for COVID19 diagnosis will be functional by today evening," said Aggarwal at a press conference here.On the private labs offering COVID19 testing, he said, "a detailed order will be released on the matter by today evening." He also said, "Today 262 people from Rome of which mostly are students will come. They will be kept in quarantine centers as per the protocol."1,600 Indians and people from other countries have to date been kept in quarantine centers in India, he added.

5:51 PM BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje just announced that she has tested negative for the COVID-19. However, as a preventive measure, she will continue to be in isolation for 15 days.After conducting a #Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020मैं उन सभी लोगों के प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करती हूं जो मेरे स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंतित थे। आप सभी की प्रार्थनाओं व शुभकामनाओं के लिए आभार। मेरे प्रति आप लोगों का यही स्नेह व लगाव मेरे जीवन की असली पूंजी है। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 21, 2020Raje on Friday said that she attended a party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for the deadly virus, was also a guest.

5:45 PM Bollywood actress and television star Shilpa Shetty on Saturday announced to conduct Yoga session at 4 pm on Sunday to observe Janata Curfew (Janta Curfew). He made the announcement on social media and asked everybody to join her to stay fit.(1/2)It’s time for us to stand together... separately! Tune in tomorrow at 4 pm IST for a LIVE Yoga session with me on Facebook, Instagram, Helo, & the @shilpashettyapp!Tune in to the LIVE on the app: https://t.co/FFVe0lm4R0@KirenRijiju#SwasthRahoMastRaho#FitIndiapic.twitter.com/g04ALwWSJh — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 21, 2020Also Read: Janata Curfew: Shilpa Shetty to conduct Live Yoga at 4 pm on Social Media

3:53 PM "It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," PM Narendra Modi said on Saturday.He also urged people to follow the instructions and guidelines of doctors and authorities.This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities.All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020Never forget - precautions not panic!It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

3:31 PM The Indian Railways on Saturday advised the public to avoid traveling by trains as it has identified some cases of COVID-19 infected passengers onboard."Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus, the Ministry of Railways tweeted.Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. #NoRailTravel — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

2:51 PM You may be receiving several messages on COVID 19 through social media. Some of them may be by your friends and relatives who are really concerned with your well being but some may be from rumour-mongers. However, you need to be very careful before implementing the advice on social media and recommending the same to others. This is because some of the messages may have adverse effects.The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present you some of the important researches related to COVID 19. Also Read: Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 9: Rumors versus Reality

2:48 PM Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" amid the coronavirus scare, a grade seven Indian student in the UAE has created a robot that dispenses sanitizers without the need of touching the bottle as it detects a hand from a range of 30 cm.As a part of @SpringdalesDXB Innovative distance learning program SPRINGDALIAN Siddh Sanghvi of Grade 7- Motivated by the motto "stay safe and be clean" & FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19", has created a robot that dispenses sanitisers detecting a hand from a range of 30cm @KHDA@edarabiapic.twitter.com/6sBpWRi78H — Springdales School, Dubai (@SpringdalesDXB) March 21, 2020

2:42 PM In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, few organizations and individuals have come forward to help stranded Indian citizens in the United Kingdom, the High Commission of India in the UK tweeted on Saturday.All Indian citizens in the UK may kindly note and share this information with other Indians in need of help. @RuchiGhanashyam@CGI_Bghm@IndiaInScotlandpic.twitter.com/bEqWO3pZCx — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 21, 2020Update: The first hotel is not available.Please note that the first hotel is not available. High Commission is trying to connect with more organizations and people to seek their support to help Indians in the UK.@RuchiGhanashyam@CGI_Bghm@IndiaInScotland — India in the UK (@HCI_London) March 21, 2020

2:20 PM In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways announced today that it has relaxed Refund Rules for PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counter generated tickets. The relaxation is effective from March 21 to April 15, 2020.Indian Railways relaxes Refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets. Passengers are advised to avail the facility and avoid coming to Railway Station during the spread of Corona Virus. #NoRailTravelpic.twitter.com/SYXG6T754A — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

1:34 PM Urging the public to avoid non-essential travel unless absolutely necessary, the Railway Ministry said today that two passengers marked with mandatory quarantine were found to be traveling on the Rajdhani train between Bengaluru and Delhi.The passengers were immediately deboarded and the entire coach was sanitized, the Ministry tweeted.Such cases are being found on Railways. Public is requested not to travel on passenger and long distance trains unless absolutely necessary. Be safe and keep others safe. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020Meanwhile, four passengers who traveled on Godan Express (Train 11055) from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach and eight others who traveled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the Railway Ministry said.8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday.Passengers are advised to avoid non essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2020

0:28 PM The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its latest update said that the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus has reached 271 in India."A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 21st March 2020 10 AM IST. A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," says the ICMR update.

0:06 PM Appealing people to refrain from spreading rumors, the World Health Organization on Saturday said that the viral audio conversation mentioning WHO sending report to Indian govt regarding 'complete lockdown' is "false and baseless."The audio conversation between two individuals is being shared widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.Whatever is said about WHO in the audio clip is false and baseless. WHO appeals to people to refrain from spreading rumours. https://t.co/LnTsIZcfMd — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) March 21, 2020

11:50 AM The National Career Service Project (NCS), a mission mode project under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India, said today that many job fairs are being postponed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 crisis."Due to the current pandemic situation created by Novel Coronavirus, many Job Fairs are being postponed until further notice," NCS tweeted on Saturday.Due to the current pandemic situation created by Novel Coronavirus, many Job Fairs are being postponed until further notice.https://t.co/SH9KxYkdbH#NCS#NationalCareerService#NCSIndia#JobFair#MinistryofLabourandEmployment#GovernmentofIndia#CoronaOutbreak#CoronaStopKaroNa — National Career Service - India (@NCSIndia) March 21, 2020

11:17 AM Janata Curfew, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the people of India to observe a nationwide strike on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM.Watch the video posted by MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India. The video features Professor and Doctor, Arvind Kumar explaining the importance of 'Janata Curfew'.Watch Professor and Doctor, Arvind Kumar sharing his views on why Janta Curfew is important to control & stop the spread of #COVID19#HelpUsToHelpYou#CoronaVirusUpdate#IndiaFightsCoronaFor more information, visit: https://t.co/mGB5Tb8Amf 24x7 Toll Free Helpline No. 1075. pic.twitter.com/bGrunpOuYp — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 21, 2020

11:06 AM As people are taking precautionary measures to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new scientific study has found that the virus that causes COVID-19 remains for several hours to days on surfaces and in aerosols. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel.The study's authors are from UCLA, the National Institutes of Health's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Princeton University.

10:54 AM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, sought public cooperation in the ongoing movement against the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged the public to stay at home whilst assuring that the state government is fully prepared to handle the crisis.मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी कोरोना के सम्बंध में संबोधित करते हुए। https://t.co/c1ah7Xxy9G — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 21, 2020

10:45 AM Bollywood singer Kanika Kappor has become the first COVID 19 patient in India to face police complaint about disregarding the directions of doctors. According to the complaint filed against the singer was asked for self-quarantine on March 14 as 'heavy viral load' was detected but she continued partying. The FIR was registered in Lucknow. She is presently admitted in the hospital. Earlier, a police complaint was registered against the father of a railway employee in Agara who had refused to allow medical team inside her home and provided false information. His newly married daughter had done to honeymoon in Italy. Her husband, an employee of Google in Bangaluru was found positive for the virus. The woman fled from Bangaluru. There have been a couple of FIRs against some persons for spreading the rumours. FIR against Kapoor was lodged on a written complaint by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal, at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, late on Friday night under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.Read More: Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence

10:36 AM The Embassy of India in Vietnam has issued an advisory for Indian nationals asking them to temporarily stay in Vietnam in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19. It also advised them to stay in touch with the Community Welfare Officers for further updates.According to the latest travel advisory, " No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India for one week, effective 22 March 2020, 20:01 GMT." It also advised Indian nationals to stay in touch with the Community Welfare Officers for further updates.Latest Advisories on #COVID19 for Indian nationals in #Vietnam -20 March 2020https://t.co/sf9inORZpRhttps://t.co/EXwyCpEidW#IndiaVietnam@MEAIndiapic.twitter.com/qpHwNZXusO — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) March 21, 2020

10:24 AM Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India, has emphasized the role of people in the movement to address the COVID-19 pandemic. She also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for practicing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.Humanity, agency, solidarity & repect in the movement to address COVID19 #ForEveryChild wash hands! @UNICEFIndiahttps://t.co/LvVYIB05SO — Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque (@DrYasminAHaque) March 20, 2020

10:16 AM As a preventive measure to save the high-risk population from COVID 19, the Haryana government has asked its 50 years plus employees suffering from any kind of health problems to work from home. Besides, pregnant women in government jobs have also been asked to work from home. The decision has been communicated to all the heads of the departments/ secretaries/ in-charges in the state.However, the employees can not leave their station and should remain in touch with the office. The complete press statement is as under: चंडीगढ़, 20 मार्च- हरियाणा सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए एक ओर कदम उठाते हुए यह निर्णय लिया है कि ऐसे कर्मचारी जो संवेदनशील (वल्नरेबल) श्रेणी में आते हैंजिसमें आउटसोर्सिंग पर रखे हुए कर्मचारी भी शामिल हैंजैसे 50 साल की उम्र से ज्यादा के कर्मचारीकिसी प्रकार के स्वास्थ्य हालातों से गुजर रहे और गर्भवती महिलाएंघर से कार्य कर सकते हैं।एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने संबंध में जानकारी देते बताया कि सभी प्रशासनिक सचिवोंविभागाध्यक्षोंविभागोंके प्रभारियों को इस संबंध में जारी पत्र के अनुसार किसी प्रकार की आपातकालीन स्थिति में सक्षम प्राधिकारी द्वारा ऐसे कर्मचारियों की सेवाओं की आवश्यकता होगी तो उन्हें कार्यालय में बुलाया जा सकता हैइसलिए घर से कार्य करने वाले सभी कर्मचारी मुख्यालय के साथ समन्वय स्थापित रखेंगे ताकि वे बेहद कम समय में कार्यालय में उपस्थित हो सकें। इसके साथ ही ऐसे कर्मचारी टेलीफोन पर भी उपलब्ध रहेंगे। कोई भी कर्मचारी अपने स्टेशन को सक्षम प्राधिकारी की पूर्व अनुमति के बिना नहीं छोड़ सकते हैं।

09:37 AM According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 confirmed cases stand at 258, as on 21.03.2020 at 09:00 AM.Active COVID 2019 cases: 231Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases: 22Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1Deaths due to COVID 2019: 4

09:29 AM The Indian government on Friday night announced caps on prices of sanitizers and face masks amid surging demand in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to new caps under the Essential Commodities Act, a 200ml bottle of sanitizer can't cost more than Rs 100 and other size bottles will correspond to this cap. Face masks are capped Rs 8 for 2 ply mask and Rs 10 for 3 ply mask. Read More.

09:18 AM People from different walks of life have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for observing 'Janta Curfew' on March 22. The initiative calls on people of India to practice a nationwide curfew from 7 AM to 9 PM to curb the spread of COVID-19.At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, I have a special request. Will you all help? #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/Qi63adPUJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

08:49 AM The Embassy of India in the Philippines on Saturday issued an advisory for Indians in the Southeast Asian country. According to the advisory, no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22.@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@meaMADAD@IndianDiplomacypic.twitter.com/bFKO4BDPQe — IndiainPhilippines (@indembmanila) March 21, 2020

08:08 AM Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, late Friday, took to social media and urged people to take precautionary measures and unite against the COVID-19 pandemic.In a series of short videos, King Khan asked people to follow social distancing and avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. "The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. Please do not panic and be careful about misinformation. Please follow the guidelines and instructions issued by the state government," said SRK.We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus@mybmcpic.twitter.com/TDLpVhtr1F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020Let’s get together and fight this #WarAgainstVirus@CMOMaharashtra@AUThackeraypic.twitter.com/kAnBEzMDKU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

07:51 AM In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Embassy of India in Washington DC has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the United States asking them to stay safe and isolated within the residential premises and follow social distancing norms."According to the latest Travel Advisory, no international commercial passenger aircrafts will be allowed into India from midnight of 22 March 2020 to 29 March 2020," the advisory says.Advisory for Indian Nationals in USA – COVID 19 (Update: 20 March 2020) https://t.co/4qO84w0rVj@CGI_Atlanta@IndiainChicago@cgihou@IndiainNewYork@CGISFO@SandhuTaranjitS@KumarAmitMEA@DrSJaishankar@MEAIndia@IndiaVisaDC@IndiaPassportDC@IndiaOCIDCpic.twitter.com/L29VhaBlfN — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) March 21, 2020

07:40 AM The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a new health alert messaging service with WhatsApp to provide the latest news and information on COVID-19.If you have any queries regarding the novel coronavirus, you may text "hi" to this WhatsApp number -0041798931892 or click hereI am proud to announce that today we launched a new @WHO Health Alert messaging service via @WhatsApp. This service will provide the latest news & information on #COVID19, including details on symptoms and how to protect yourself. To subscribe, click here https://t.co/mUvOWlGfqC — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 20, 2020

07:18 AM Viruses like coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread when mucus or droplets containing the virus get into your body through your eyes, nose or throat. Most often, this happens through your hands.During a global pandemic, one of the cheapest and easiest ways to protect yourself and spreading infections to others is washing your hand frequently with soap and water.Video credit: CDCHow do I wash my hands properly?Wet hands with running waterApply enough soap to cover wet handsScrub all surfaces of the hands – including the back of hands, between fingers and under nails – for at least 20 seconds.Rinse thoroughly with running waterDry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel#WashHands the Right WayWet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap, and apply soap.Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. ...Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. ...Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.@Trevornoahpic.twitter.com/Nr6PXU9KuA — SDG2030 (@SDG2030) March 21, 2020

10:32 PM India's largest retailers body - Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has announced to join the Janata Curfew on Sunday. CAIT represents over 40,000 business organizations in India.Also Read: CAIT joins Janata Curfew, 7 crore traders to close businesses on Sunday

10:00 PM In another precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID 19, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Haryana Mr. Manoj Yadav on Friday directed the people to prefer online FIR in non-emergency matters. He also directed the police personnel to follow the instructions and hygiene to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The full Press Release: हरियाणा डीजीपी ने नागरिकों से किया आग्रहगैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए चुने ऑनलाइन प्रणाली चंडीगढ़, 20 मार्च - हरियाणा पुलिस महानिदेशक श्री मनोज यादव ने नागरिकों से आग्रह करते हुए कहा कि वे रूटीन व गैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के संबंध में पुलिस कार्यालयों और पुलिस इकाइयों का दौरा करने से बचें। ऐसी शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए उन्हें पुलिस की ऑनलाइन प्रणाली का चयन करना चाहिए। नागरिकों से अनुरोध करते हुए, डीजीपी ने कहा कि कल भारत के प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी राष्ट्र को संबोधित करते हुए नागरिकों से 22 मार्च को ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ लगाकर कोरोनोवायरस से लड़ने का आग्रह किया था। सोशल डिस्टेंसिग की भावना के तहत लोगों से आग्रह किया गया है कि वे नियमित व गैर-आपातकालीन शिकायतों के पंजीकरण के लिए हरसमय पोर्टल या ईमेल के माध्यम से पुलिस तक पहुंचें। शिकायत व रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के लिए लिंक हरियाणा पुलिस के हरसमय नागरिक पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध है। हालांकि, आपात या इसी तरह की स्थिति होने पर नागरिक 100 (पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष), 1800-180-2200 (पुलिस टोल फ्री), 1091 (महिला हेल्पलाइन) 1073 और 1033 (यातायात टोल फ्री) जैसे हेल्पलाइन नंबरों पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। डीजीपी ने कहा कि कोरोनोवायरस से ऑन-ड्यूटी पुलिस कर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए सभी फील्ड इकाइयों को पहले ही एडवाइजरी जारी की जा चुकी है। उन्होंने सभी पुलिस अधिकारियों और जवानों से डयूटी के साथ-साथ व्यक्तिगत स्वच्छता रखते हुए सोषल डिस्टेंसिग सुनिश्चित करने का भी आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंध में पुलिस मुख्यालय, सेक्टर-6, पंचकुला में पर्याप्त निवारक उपाय किए गए हैं। उन्होंने लोगों से विभिन्न सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्मों पर कोरोनोवायरस से संबंधित अफवाहें न फैलाने की भी अपील करते हुए कहा कि इसं संबध में दोषी पाए जाने वालों से कानून के अनुसार सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।

9:42 PM Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced to join Janata Curfew by closing down all its offices on Sunday, March 22.

9:38 PM The Western Zone of Indian Railways has painted two EMU trains with paintings related to COVID 19 awareness. पश्चिम रेलवे के दो ईएमयू रैक को #कोरोनोवायरस को रोकने के लिए जागरूकता संदेशों के साथ विनाइल रैपिंग किया गया है। इसकी व्यापक दृश्यता से बड़ी संख्या में लोगों में जागरूकता लाने में मदद मिलेगी।#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/9bU3R98jvC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 20, 2020Help desks have also been started at several railway stations and trains are also being sanitized. भारतीय रेल द्वारा स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों में #कोरोनावायरस के बारे में जागरूकता हेतु हैल्पडेस्क स्थापित की गयी हैं, जहां रेलयात्रियों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग भी की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/WbmMGzrCFY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 20, 2020

9:32 PM The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official. Read more...

9:29 PM Market Wide Position Limit revised for certain stocks to limit short-selling. This means that the maximum position that can be taken in F&O would be reduced in the case of volatile scrips.The current penalty structure might be enhanced to 10 times the minimum and 5 times the maximum penalties to ensure new measures are properly implemented.The cash market margin will be increased to 40 percent in a phased manner to benefit serious traders and discourage short-selling.Mutual funds and FPIs can have exposure in equity index derivatives based on certain conditions.The measures would be effective from March 23 and would be in place for one month. Read more.

9:25 PM "To prevent and control Coronavirus (Covid-19), all DDA sports complexes and golf courses have been closed with immediate effect till 31.03.2020," said Bijay Patel, spokesperson of DDA. Also Read: DDA closed all sports complexes and Golf Courses in Delhi

8:58 PM Haryana government on Friday imposed section 144 in the state to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19). According to a press statement of the government, the gathering of more than 5 persons has been prohibited in the two districts - Gurugram and Faridabad. While in rest of the state the gathering of more than 20 persons has been prohibited. The state government has also ordered the closure of all the commercial establishment in the states. Besides, there shall be no social, political and religious events in the state till March 31. Press Release हरियाणा सरकार ने वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए पूरे राज्य में एतिहातिक तौर पर आपराधिक प्रक्रिया सहिंता के तहत धारा-144 लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत 20 या इससे अधिक व्यक्तियों को एक स्थान पर एकत्रित होने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। गुरुग्राम तथा फरीदाबाद में यह संख्या पांच तक रहेगी। यह निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर लाल की अध्यक्षता में हुई प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस की समीक्षा बैठक में लिया गया। बैठक में उप-मुख्यमंत्री श्री दुष्यंत चौटाला तथा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री अनिल विज भी उपस्थित थे। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के 22 मार्च, 2020 को जनता कफ्र्यु के आह्वान की भी पुर्णत: पालना की जाएगी। इस दिन हरियाणा परिवहन की बसें प्रात: 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक नहीं चलाई जाएंगी। कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर हरियाणा परिवहन यात्रियों की संख्या को देखते हुए इंट्रा सिटी, इंटर स्टेट व इंट्रा स्टेट के अपने रूटों पर बसों के चक्र कम कर सकता है। गुरुग्राम में सिटी बस सेवा आगामी आदेशों तक बंद रहेगी। सभी कोचिंग केन्द्रों को 31 मार्च तक बंद करने के आदेश दिए गये हैं। बैठक में खाद्य, नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता मामले विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री पी.के.दास ने मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत करवाया कि विभाग ने आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम की पालना के तहत 25 आवश्यक वस्तुओं की सूची तैयार की है जिसकी उपलब्धता करवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आवश्यक वस्तुओं पर्याप्त मात्रा में उपलब्ध है। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद तथा पंचकूला के बड़े प्राइवेट अस्पताल अपने संस्थानों में कोरोना वायरस के आइसालेटिड वार्ड के रूप में उपलब्ध करवाए। इसके लिए संबंधित जिलों के उपायुक्त अस्पताल प्रबंधकों को आवश्यक निर्देश देंगे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री राजीव अरोड़ा को कोरोना वायरस की मॉनिटरिंग एवं निगरानी के लिए नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। किसी भी विभाग को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी करने से पहले नोडल अधिकारी की स्वीकृति लेनी अनिवार्य होगी। बैठक में इस बात की जानकारी दी गई स्थानीय पी.जी.आई, रोहतक व भगत फूल सिंह महिला मेडिकल कॉलेज,खान पुर कलां की जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद पुणे की प्रयोगशाला में सैंपल भेजे जाते हैं और वहां से रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मामलों को पॉजिटिव घोषित किया जाता है। वर्तमान में, कोरोना वायरस की जांच की सुविधा इन्हीं दो स्थानों पर उपलब्ध है। इसके अलावा, कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज करनाल, महाराज अग्रसेन कॉलेज अग्रोहा, शहीद हसन मेवाती मेडिकल कॉलेज नल्हड़ नूंह, पी.जी.आई. रोहतक के लिए दूसरी लैब तथा पंचकूला के सैक्टर-6 नागरिक अस्पताल के लिए कोरोना वायरस जांच लैब के लिए केन्द्र सरकार से मांग की गई है। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना वायरस के मद्देनजर केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा जारी एडवाजरी को पूरे राज्य के लिए लागू किया गया है। सरकारी कर्मचारी कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए चौबीसों घण्टे उपलब्ध रहेंगे। लोगों में इस वायरस से लडऩे के प्रति जागरूकता उत्पन्न करने में सरकारी कर्मचारियों की मुख्य भूमिका रहेगी। गुरुग्राम और फरीदाबाद के ईएसआई अस्पतालों में सुविधाएं बढ़ाने के लिए केन्द्रीय श्रम मंत्रालय से अनुरोध किया जाएगा। बैठक में इस बात की भी जानकारी दी गई कि कोरोना वायरस से लडऩे के लिए पम्फ्लेटस, विज्ञापन, ऑडियो क्लिप तथा एसएमएस के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा, आयुष विभाग द्वारा 100 कैंप लगाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के साथ-साथ मुफ्त में इवाईयां भी आंबटन की जा रही हैं। बैठक में मुख्य सचिव श्रीमती केशनी आनंद अरोड़ा, गृह विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री विजय वर्धन, वित्त विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री टी.वी.एस.एन. प्रसाद, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री राजीव अरोड़ा, राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री धनपत सिंह, चिकित्सा शिक्षा विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव श्री आलोक निगम, आयुष विभाग के निदेशक श्री प्रभजोत सिंह, स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं विभाग के महानिदेशक श्री सूरजभान कंबोज तथा निदेशक डॉ.ऊषा गुप्ता समेत विभाग के अनेक वरिष्ठï अधिकारी भी उपस्थित थे।

8:35 PM There have been reports of six suspected coronavirus patients in Bhilwara in Rajasthan. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in Bhilwara district from March 20 (Friday) after a doctor was tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases in Rajasthan stands at 11. Curfew has been imposed on the Bhilwara district headquarters to arrest the danger of spreading coronavirus further. Read more...

8:19 PM The Indian Air Force announced today that all Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews planned from 23 March onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been canceled till further orders.#ImportantNoticeDue to #Covid19, all SSB Interviews planned from 23 Mar 20 onwards at Air Force Selection Boards have been cancelled till further orders. Fresh dates would be intimated in due course of time.All candidates who are due for SSB may contact their respective AFSB. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 20, 2020

8:02 PM In view of the ongoing crisis, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a toll-free nationwide helpline number to create awareness on COVID-19 among students.The facility is available on Toll-Free No. 1800 11 8004 from 8 AM to 8 PM, initially up to 31st March 2020.CBSE starts TOLL FREE TELE-HELPLINE on CORONA VIRUS SAFEGUARDS FOR STUDENTS#Namaste#StopCorona#besafe#cbse#sachchadost#indiafightscorona#safety#cleanliness#CoronaStopKaroNa#Covid19India@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@PTI_News@AkashvaniAIRpic.twitter.com/yF1tAbklhE — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 20, 2020

7:55 PM Lucknow's District Magistrate has ordered on Friday that Taj Hotel remains closed till further orders. Singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel.Lucknow's Taj Hotel will remain closed till further orders: District Magistrate #CoronavirusSinger Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19 had attended a party in the hotel. pic.twitter.com/4R4XptOTXc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

7:17 PM From badminton star Saina Nehwal to Virat Kohli and Deepa Malik, all eminent sports personalities have supported PM Narendra Modi's call for observing 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 whilst urging citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention norms.In his address to the nation, PM Modi on Thursday requested citizens to strengthen India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by observing a nationwide curfew from 7 AM-9 PM on March 22.Here's what some of the most eminent sports personalities have to say about 'Janata Curfew':I fully support the #JanataCurfew as requested by our Hon. PM Shri. @narendramodi ji on 22nd March. I urge everyone to come to their balcony at 5 pm and clap as a mark of graditude for those who are keeping India safe against #Covid19 — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) March 20, 2020I pledge that I'll strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday frm 7am to 9pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the Corona Virus.This will bring us together and we'll stand strong as a nation in this critical time!@narendramodi#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/lIWmdRNBiU — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 19, 2020Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia#JantaCurfew#IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020A inspirational message from our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. I pledge to follow all what he said. I also want to request that lets respect, empathise and applaud all our service providers. They are wkg under huge pr. We've no entiltlements in life, only gratitude will help. https://t.co/7KbCXqNOWo — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) March 20, 2020‘जनता कर्फ़्यू’ यानि एक दिन के लिए स्वयं फ़ैसला करके घर से ना निकलना 22 मार्च रविवार सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तकमैं तो करूँगा और ऐसा करने के लिये दुसरो को भी प्रेरित करुगां, देश को कोराना से बचाने के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को पुरा समर्थन है जयहिंद#JantaCurfew — Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) March 19, 2020It’s a fight against #Coronavirus and we all are in it. #SocialDistanacing is the only effective way to stop this. Please do follow the advisory by @PMOIndia@narendramodi. I’m going to do it, You can do too. 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Sbv1JOQOkY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2020Big move by our PM @narendramodi .. Our country needed to hear it from him . Let’s get behind him and support the #jantacurfew on March 22!! #SocialDistanacing — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 19, 2020प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने हम सब देशवासियों से 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ में सहयोग देने का आग्रह किया है।आइए, हम सब मिल कर इस आग्रह का सम्मान करते हुए पूरी निष्ठा व अनुशासन के साथ इसका पालन करें और कोरोना को मात दें।#IndiaFightsCorona — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) March 19, 2020It's time for us to act as responsible countrymen & act on the advice of PM @narendramodi ji. Let's unite, self quarantine & fight the pandemic of corona. #JantaCurfew — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 20, 2020An important message from PM @narendramodi ji to the nation to fight against #CoronaVirus#JantaCurfew to prepare us for upcoming challenges- Avoid panic while buying essential suppliesIt’s time we take responsibility for the well-being of our loved ones and fellow Indians — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 19, 2020

6:03 PM Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced today a series of measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state. He directed authorities to sanitize Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur cities and to ensure regular fogging arrangements in urban areas.Assuring people that there is no shortage of everyday items including food grains, Adityanath instructed all District Magistrates to ensure that hoarding or black marketing of essential commodities does not occur in the state.He also urged religious leaders to spread awareness among people and postpone all religious, spiritual, social and cultural activities till April 2.मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने धर्माचार्यों एवं धर्मगुरुओं से कोरोना वायरस के नियंत्रण के लिए समाज में जागरूकता फैलाने व सभी धार्मिक, आध्यात्मिक, सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मांगलिक गतिविधियों/कार्यक्रमों को 02 अप्रैल तक स्थगित करने की अपील की है। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 20, 2020मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने प्रदेश स्थित हवाई अड्डों, रेलवे स्टेशनों तथा बस अड्डों सहित राज्य की सीमा पर सघन चेकिंग सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी प्रकार के सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं मांगलिक कार्यक्रमों को स्थगित करने तथा मॉल्स को बन्द करने के भी निर्देश हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) March 20, 2020

5:45 PM Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting in New Delhi to assess the economic impact of the COVID19 on the MSME, aviation and other sectors.The meeting was attended by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation of India, Giriraj Singh, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, and MSME Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, among others.Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman meets Shri @HardeepSPuri, Minister for Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs to assess the economic impact of #COVID19 on aviation sector in New Delhi today.@nsitharamanoffc@MoCA_GoI#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/fzD470qOx5 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 20, 2020

5:20 PM Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Haryana considering the growing threat of COVID-19. India thus far has recorded over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 5 people have succumbed to the illness.Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Maharashtra and Odisha to keep people from gathering in large numbers.

5:15 PM According to the latest data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of COVID19 in India has surged to 223.

5:14 PM In wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, over 50 percent of Indian companies saw the impact on their operations even in early stages and over 80 percent have witnessed a decline in cash flows, says a survey by industry body FICCI. The findings were based on interactive sessions and surveys conducted by FICCI amongst the industry members.The survey showed that more than 60 percent of respondents have seen an impact on their supply chains and expect the situation to worsen further. Nearly 45 percent of the respondents feel that "the situation will come under control by six months," the survey highlighted.The survey also showed that most of the organizations have brought in a renewed focus on hygiene aspects concerning the pandemic. Almost 40 percent have put in place stringent checks on people entering their offices and disinfection while nearly 30 percent of organizations have already put in place work-from-home policies for their employees, it said. Read more.

5:06 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Terrorotioires to discuss the current situation and preparedness for the management of the COVID19 epidemic in India.

4:47 PM The Union Public Service Commission today announced that the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 has been deferred till further orders."Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus(COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests(Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March 2020 to 3rd April 2020 are deferred till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time," UPSC said in a statement.

4:37 PM Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Friday revealed that she attended a dinner party in Lucknow where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has unfortunately tested positive for the COVID-19 was also a guest."While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all precautions." Raje tweeted.कुछ दिन पहले दुष्यंत और उनके ससुराल वालों के साथ मैं लखनऊ में एक डिनर पर गयी थी। कनिका कपूर, जो कि #Covid19 संक्रमित पाई गई हैं, वें भी उस डिनर में बतौर अतिथि मौजूद थीं। सावधानी के तौर पर मैं और दुष्यंत सेल्फ़-आइसोलेशन में हैं और हम सभी आवश्यक निर्देशों का पालन कर रहे हैं। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

4:30 PM "Practicing 100 percent social distancing is critical to breaking the chain of transmission," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry while briefing the press on COVID-19 situation in the country.

4:10 PM 📡LIVE from National Media Centre in #NewDelhi Media briefing on current Novel #Coronavirus situation in the country#IndiaFightsCorona#COVID19Watch on #PIB'sYouTube: https://t.co/Xl16erHNGEFacebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznYhttps://t.co/VQXg9F03ld — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 20, 2020

3:01 PM Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced that the state is banning the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists with immediate effect."The entry of all domestic and foreign tourists has been banned with immediate effect. All of you are urged not to take unnecessary trips and to help the State Government in preventing the infection of Coronavirus, " Rawat tweeted.प्रदेश में तत्काल प्रभाव से सभी घरेलू और विदेशी पर्यटकों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी गई है। आप सभी से आग्रह है कि अनावश्यक भ्रमण ना करें और कोरोना वाइरस के संक्रमण को रोकने में प्रदेश सरकार की पूरी मदद करें #IndiaFightsCorona — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) March 20, 2020

2:57 PM The state has four confirmed cases, all from Gurugram. According to the Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in Haryana, all infected persons have a history of foreign travels and there is no local infection. The Haryana State government has designated PGIMS Rohtak and BPS Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat district to conduct tests for Coronavirus. The state government has also made available self-declaration forms for the persons who have a recent travel history in the Coronavirus infected countries.The state government's helpline number is 8558893911. Besides, helpline number 108 is also functional. "The state government has ordered the closure of all the Cinema Halls, Restaurants, hotels, pubs, and bars etc. till March 31. Besides, there shall be no political, cultural, religious event in the state," said Nodal Officer for COVID 19 in a press statement.As per the government data, so far 4,539 people were put on surveillance out of which samples were collected from 108 patients that were sent for medical examination. "Out of 108 samples, 81 were found negative and 4 were positive. We are still waiting for the report for 25 samples," informed the nodal officer.The government, in partnership with public and private hospitals, has claimed to have created 327 isolation wards in the state with a capacity of 2,472 beds. Besides, the quarantine facilities have been created in every district of the state with a total capacity of 6013 persons.

2:55 PM India has a total of 206 positive cases of novel coronavirus as on March 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday. According to the ICMR data, a total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.

2:20 PM Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood on Friday urged people to minimize social interactions to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22.It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all. https://t.co/MhC86Zvqg0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 20, 2020

2:09 PM Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that all malls will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat. However, grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops will be exempted from the shutdown.In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

2:01 PM In an official statement issued on March 20, the Governor of Haryana Mr. Satyadev Narayan Arya has appealed the people to observe self-imposed Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Here is the full statement of the Governor. हरियाणा के राज्यपाल श्री सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य ने प्रदेशवासियों से अपील की है कि वे कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी द्वारा की गई अपील की दृढ़ता से अनुपालना करें। उन्होने कहा कि कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए बचाव ही हथियार है और जो भी सलाह प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा दी गई है उन सभी पहलुओं को सामान्य दिनचर्या में लागु करे।श्री आर्य ने कहा कि सभी लोग प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा की गई अपील के अनुसार 22 मार्च रविवार को स्वयं पर कफ्र्यू लागू करें। सभी प्रदेशवासी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 से रात 9 बजे तक अपने घरों में रहकर दृढ़ संकल्प और संयम का परिचय देें, जिससे जनता कफ्र्यू पूरी तरह कामयाब होगा। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक अमले को भी जनता का सहयोग करना होगा। उन्होेनंे कहा कि सभी प्रदेशवासियों को आने वाले कुछ दिनों में पूरा संयम बरतना होगा। जैसा कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री मोदी ने ‘‘हम स्वस्थ तो जग स्वस्थ‘‘ का नारा दिया है। इस नारे को साकार करने के लिए बचाव ही सबसे बड़ा उपाय है।उन्होनेे जनता का मनोबल बनाए रखने और कोरोना से एतिहातन बचाव के लिए देशवासियों से की गई प्रधानमंत्री की अपील की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि सभी लोग इस समय प्रधानमंत्री का डट कर साथ दें। सभी प्रदेशवासी सोशल डिस्टेंसिग बनाएं, इससे कम्यूनिटी वायरल का खतरा कम होगा। उन्होनें आमजन से यह भी अपील की है कि वे जरूरत से ज्यादा खाने-पीने की वस्तुओं की खरीददारी न करें।

1:47 PM School Education Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued circular directing school teachers to stay at home till further orders.As per the circular, only headmasters/ ZEOs / Principles / CEOs / HODs and concerned engineers involved in works / Centrally Sponsored Schemes implementation or educational administrative matter are allowed to enter the school premises.

1:30 PM The coronavirus pandemic is growing and Indians are increasingly adapting to social distancing advisories ahead of the Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22.But being cut off from society doesn't only mean the inconvenience of working from home, or not being able to meet friends and family, experts have also raised concerns that social isolation can have a profound effect on people’s physical, as well as mental health, if not done properly.The World Health Organization recommends the following measures to cope with stress and anxiety during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:It's normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. WHO recommends calling and talking to friends and family to cope up.Don't use smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. Talk to a health worker or counselor if you feel overwhelmed.Even when you are home, maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure that you get a proper diet, sleep, and exercise. Also, try to stay in touch with loved ones over email and phone.Having a plan on how to seek help for physical and mental health needs, if required, will help you stay calm.Find a credible source to gather the information that will help you determine your risk so you can take reasonable precautions.But limit the time you spend on watching, listening or reading media coverage that you perceive as upsetting.Draw on skills you have used in the past or develop new skills to manage your emotions during the challenging time of this outbreak.

1:29 PM As a precautionary measure against the spread of novel coronavirus, the Kamakhya Devi temple, a Tantrik Shaktipeeth in Guwahati has been closed till further orders.

1:11 PM Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted test licenses to 18 companies, including International and Indian companies, to conduct diagnostic tests for COVID-19, ANI reported on Friday.

0:54 PM Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said Friday that the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Coimbatore will be closed from Friday evening in light of COVID-19 developments.

0:43 PM The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has made arrangments for the spray of disinfectants at various airports in India to neutralize COVID 19. See, the person spraying disinfectants to clean the offices. Measures being taken to contain the spread of Corona virus at Jaipur Airport. @AAI_Officialpic.twitter.com/CBafctALYT — aaijprairport (@aaijprairport) March 20, 2020

0:25 PM It's high time for every Indian to contribute his bit in preventing the local transmission of the Coronavirus. According to the data with the government out of the 198 COVID 19 patients in India, 40 per cent were locally infected while remaining got it through imported sources. The data also reveal that 167 Coronavirus patients in India are Indian nationals while the remaining 31 are foreign citizens.

0:22 PM The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Friday that a 24x7 toll-free national helpline number '1075' has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19.#IndiaFightsCoronaA 24x7 toll free national helpline number 1075 has been activated for support, guidance, and response to health related queries on #COVID19#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/6LVtH7ILiY — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2020

0:14 PM As per the travel advisory issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, all train services in Kangra Valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been canceled from midnight on Friday till further orders.All train services in Kangra Valley (Pathankot-Jogindernagar) have been cancelled from midnight of 19-20/03/2020 till further order. pic.twitter.com/MedzXKnWTi — Firozpur Division (@drmfzr) March 19, 2020

11:17 AM Delhi govt issues advisory for private sector employers to allow employees to work from home till March 31, an official told PTI on Friday.

11:07 AM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Friday urged fans and followers to stay at home for their own safety. The couple stressed to adhere to the norms put in place by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic."We are all going through a very difficult time and the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus is by acting together, we are staying at home for our safety and for others as well and you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus," the couple said in a video message on Twitter.Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UNMi2xQbbz — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 20, 2020Retweeting the video posted by Anushka, Virat wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

11:06 AM Dabbing is a craze made popular by celebrities in different parts of the world. But did you know dabbing can also prevent the spread of coronavirus?While dabbing people point one arm upwards towards the sky while also bowing their head into their other arm. The move looks similar to someone sneezing into the inside of their elbow and that's exactly what you should do, says the World Health Organization (WHO).WHO recommends covering your mouth and nose with the bend of your elbow while coughing and sneezing to prevent coronavirus from spreading.#DoTheDab! Always cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow. We’re all in this together. #StopTheSpread#COVID19pic.twitter.com/zUVdGwTvD2 — United Nations in the Pacific (@UN_Pasifika) March 20, 2020

10:42 AM As per the COVID-19 travel advisory issued by the Indian government, all international flight operations will be temporarily suspended at Delhi Airport from 22nd March, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Friday.For more details on the advisory, please visit : https://t.co/rpbZMj0PWa#covidindia#CoronaVirusUpdatepic.twitter.com/VK2ZcMcSZv — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 20, 2020

10:35 AM Social distancing is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of illness during an outbreak as it increases physical space between people. It is important because COVID-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person through:direct close contact with a person while they are infectious or in the 24 hours before their symptoms appearedclose contact with a person with a confirmed infection who coughs or sneezes, ortouching objects or surfaces (such as door handles or tables) contaminated from a coughor sneeze from a person with confirmed infection and then touching your mouth or face.Infographics Credit: Twitter (@JoshBreslowWKRN)#IndiaFightsCoronaThe onus is on us! Let's protect ourselves and others from #COVID19. Practise social distancing and follow these do's and don'ts. Share this information and help us to help you! #CoronaOutbreak#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAllpic.twitter.com/37mpMaE980 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 20, 2020

10:22 AM Symptoms for coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have said symptoms and have traveled to affected countries or you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, immediately call the State Helpline Number or India's Ministry of Health & Family Welfare 24x7 helpline 1075/011-23978046. The affected countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, UAE etc.#IndiaFightsCoronaWhen should you get tested for #COVID19?Know more about this here:#SwasthBharat#HealthforAll#CoronaOutbreakpic.twitter.com/axiBQQoMkH — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 19, 2020If you qualify for testing, according to the protocols set for COVID-19, you will be tested at a government-approved lab. Readers are encouraged to cooperate with health authorities.People who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home. Emergency warning signs, according to the US agency CDC, include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to arouse, bluish lips or face. Seek medical attention immediately if you develop emergency warning signs.

10:08 AM The number of COVID 19 cases in India has now increased to 198Hospitalized 172 ICU Patients: 2 Deaths: 4 Recovered: 20 The number of cases till 13 March was below 100 but growth is very high thereafter. Maharashtra has the maximum of 49 confirmed cases. Kerala which had reported first cases in India is now the second most infected state with 28 cases.

10:01 AM The number of confirmed cases in India reached 198, out of which 172 are in hospitals. https://www.covidout.in/

10:01 AM In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India on Friday announced that it has decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with the physical presence of directors till 30th May, 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.The government has decided to relax the requirement of holding Board meetings with physical presence of directors in view of #COVID19#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/VESw56zTSy — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 20, 2020

09:34 AM According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported 195 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, as on 20.03.2020 at 09:00 AM.They include:Active COVID 2019 cases: 171Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases: 19Migrated COVID-19 Patient: 1Deaths due to COVID 2019: 4

08:37 AM Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced Rs 20,000 crore special package to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic in the state.Kerala Govt's Special Package | #COVID1920,000 Cr financial package to fight the pandemic. ✅ Loans worth 2000 Cr through Kudumbashree ✅ 2000 Cr for employment guarantee programme ✅ 2 months welfare pensions in advance✅ 500 Cr health package — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) March 19, 2020It includes Rs 500 crore health package, Rs 2,000 crore for the employment guarantee program, two months welfare pensions in advance, and Rs 2000 crore in loans through Kudumbashree Mission, among others.Other relief measures include:

07:56 AM In view of the COVID19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh has barred all visitors and tourists from entering the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to share a picture of the official prohibition order."As precautionary measures, Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands canceled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first," he tweeted late Thursday.As precautionary measures Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands cancelled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first. #IndiaFightsCorona#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/WB801u7Lv4 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 19, 2020

07:32 AM The Government of India has launched 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' on WhatsApp where people can get relevant information regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by texting Namaste to 9013151515.MyGov Corona Helpdesk launched on WhatsApp! Get relevant information by texting Namaste to 9013151515.Please share widely.#IndiaFightsCorona#HealthForAll#SwasthBharat#sankalpandsayyampic.twitter.com/tyRwii8Pyu — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 19, 2020

07:05 AM Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of the nation, advises citizens to take social distancing seriously and stay at their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a video message posted on social media, Kartik stressed that, at present, nothing is more important than to slow the spread of the deadly virus. He urged people to stop showing irresponsible behavior and follow the guidelines of the government as the coronavirus crisis is worsening day by day.Garmiyon Ki Chuttiyan Nahi Hai, Kuch Toh Sharam Karlo. Sab pe ek sath aae hai musibat, sab ek sath milenge to nikal jaaenge na is se," he said.Watch Kartik Aryan's video message here.#CoronaStopKaroNaMy Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

06:58 AM Face masks and hand sanitizers are either not available in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices, in view of increased demand due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Acknowledging the reports, the Indian government has banned the export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks and coveralls with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The government has also declared face masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities for the next 100 days to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.But if you are still finding it hard to get your hands on sanitizers or face masks, watch the video to know how to make them easily at your home. You just need some rubbing alcohol (also known as doctor spirit locally in India) or an After Shave lotion and some uncontaminated water to make your own sanitizer.Stepping up efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, India banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors and called for a 'janata curfew' on Sunday. India has reported 173 coronavirus cases, including 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore.

00:51 AM Our new quarantine facility is ready in Raipur. Together, we the people of Chhattisgarh will defeat this #Covid19 menace. #ChhattisgarhFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/XD8rjSqQC7 — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 19, 2020

00:48 AM Congress Press Release on March 20, 2020 released immediately after PM Modi's message to the nation at 8 pm. श्री अजय माकन ने पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आज प्रधानमंत्री जी ने राष्ट्रके नाम संदेश दिया और कोरोना वायरस जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषय के ऊपर, ऐसी महामारीजिसे ना केवल भारत बल्कि पूरा विश्व सामने देख रहा है, ऐसी भयावह स्थिति के बारेमें उन्होंने राष्ट्र को संबोधित किया।आज सबसे पहले कांग्रेस पार्टी की तरफ से हम लोग ये कहना चाहते हैं कि कांग्रेस पार्टीऔर उसके कार्यकर्ता सरकार के किसी भी प्रयास- कोशिश जो कि इस महामारी से लडनेके लिए होगी, उसके साथ में पूरी तरीके से खड़े हैं। जैसे प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कहा कि येमानव जाति का युद्ध है एक तरीके से कोरोना वायरस के साथ कोविड -19 के खिलाफ,तो इस युद्ध के अंदर कांग्रेस पार्टी विपक्ष के तौर पर सरकार के साथ में कंधे से कंधामिलाकर, इस युद्ध के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए पूरे तरीके से समर्पित है।कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता, प्रचार और प्रसार के अंदर पूरा योगदान करेंगे कि कैसे बचावकिया जा सकता है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता जरुरत पड़ने के ऊपर किसी भी प्रकार कीएमरजेंसी सर्विसिस जहाँ पर भी, कहीं भी जरुरत होगी, कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताएमरजेंसी के अंदर भी सरकारी साधनों के साथ में और वैसे भी नॉन गवर्मेंटलऑर्गनाईजेशन के साथ में मिलकर खड़े होंगे। हम खुद भी जरुरत पड़ेगी तो जहाँ-जहाँपर ऑर्गनाइज करने की कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता इस प्रकार के कार्यों के अंदर आगे बढ़-चढ़ करके सम्मलित होंगे।मैं आप लोगों को याद दिलाना चाहता हूं कि 12 फरवरी को राहुल गांधी जी ने सचेतकिया था सरकार को कि सरकार कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ बचाव के लिए अभी से ही तैयारी कर ले।Especially at a time when cases are being reported from remote areas as well, we urge the Government to increase our testing facilities and capacity. We also urge that all staff assisting with tests and checks should be provided adequate personal protection equipment: @ajaymakenpic.twitter.com/1Ot7iO09yL — Congress (@INCIndia) March 19, 20206 मार्च को कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने कांग्रेस के सभीचीफ मिनिस्टर्स को ये लैटर (पत्र दिखाते हुए), आप सभी लोगों को हम दे भी देंगे औरइसमें लिखा था और उसके अंदर उन्होंने कहा था हम सब लोगों को स्टेट गवर्मेंट को भीइसकी तैयारी कर लेनी चाहिए। तो कांग्रेस पार्टी के हमारे नेता शुरु से ही हम लोग अपनेमुख्यमंत्रियों के माध्यम से जहाँ-जहाँ हमारी सरकारें हैं, हम पूरी तरीके से सजग रहे।आज इस मौके के ऊपर केन्द्र सरकार को हम कुछ सुझाव भी देना चाहते हैं और येसुझाव कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने विशाल एक्सपीरियंस, कई दशकों के पुराने एक्सपीरियंस हमारेअनुभव के आधार पर हम लोग कुछ बातें सरकार को भी हम सुझाव के तौर पर देनाचाहते हैं, क्रिटिसिज्म के तौर पर नहीं। पूरी दुनिया के अंदर, सभी देशों के अंदर जहाँकोरोना वायरस का प्रकोप फैल रहा है, वहाँ पर जनसंख्या और टेस्ट का रेशो भारत सेकहीं ज्यादा है। जिन देशों के अंदर मृत्यु का ये आंकड़ा 100 से ज्यादा पार कर गया है,वहाँ पर टेस्टिंग फैसिलिटि और टेस्ट करने की दर जनसंख्य़ा के रेशो से कहीं ज्यादाबेहतर है, जो भारत में है। हम सरकार से ये उम्मीद करते हैं और सुझाव भी देना चाहतेहैं कि टेस्टिंग की फैसिलिटी और टेस्ट के हमारे पूरी तैयारी और होनी चाहिए। खासतौरके ऊपर आजकल के अंदर दूर दराज के इलाकों के अंदर, गांवों के अंदर भी कोरोनावायरस की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्स्इ आ रही है। तो हमारे देश के अंदर अलग-अलग जगहों केऊपर हम सरकार से उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार हमारे सुझावों पर ध्यान दे और टेस्टिंगफैसिलिटी और कपैसिटी दोनों को और बढ़ाकर करना चाहिए। साथ ही साथ में हमारे जोहैल्थ वर्कर हैं, जो हमारे एय़रपोर्ट में, एयरपोर्ट पर लोगों को फ्रिस्किंग कर रहे हैं यापुलिस के लोग, जो लोगों को फ्रिस्किंग कर रहे हैं, वहाँ पर कोई भी कमी पर्सनलप्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट्स की नहीं होनी चाहिए, PPE जैसे मास्क हो गए, सैनिटाइजर होगए, इन सब चीजों की कोई कमी नहीं होनी चाहिए, सरकार से हम यह अनुरोध करते हैंकि सरकार इस चीज का भी ध्यान रखें।जैसे प्रधानमंत्री जी का मानना है कि यह महामारी विकराल रुप ले सकती है, खुदप्रधानमंत्री जी का ये मानना है कि ये महामारी बहुत तेजी से फैल सकती है तो हमलोगों को एकदम से आश्वस्त नहीं रहना चाहिए, इसलिए हम सरकार ये कहना चाहते हैंकि नए कोंटेनमेंट जोन हो, जहाँ पर लोगों को आइसोलेट करके, क्वारिंटिन करके रखा जासके बेहतर तरीके से उसकी तादाद बढ़ाने की जरुरत है, नई ट्रिटमेंट फैसिलिटी और खासतौर पर आईसीयू के बैड़ बढ़ाने की जरुरत है, क्योंकि अभी जो सरकारी अस्पतालों में भी और प्राईवेट अस्पतालों में भी आईसीयू की तादाद बढ़ाने की तरफ भी जानकारी हमारेपास नहीं है। हम ये उम्मीद करते हैं कि आईसीयू की और खासतौर से रेस्पेरेटिडडिवाइसेज जो इसमें जरुरत है क्योंकि सांस लेने की बिमारी है, उसकी भी और तादाद केअंदर बढ़ाने की जरुरत है औऱ हम सरकार से ये उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार इसके अंदरऔर बेहतर तरीके से कार्यवाही करेगी।इसमें और महत्वपूर्ण ये है कि इसमें डेटा को छुपाया ना जाए, सर्प्रेस ना किया जाए। जहाँपर भी कहीं पर सक्सेसफुली इसमें थोड़ी बहुत भी सक्सेस मिला है, तो वहाँ पर मिला है,जहाँ पर डेटा के अंदर पारदर्शिता रही है, कितने लोग इसमें प्रभावित हुए हैं, उसमेंपारदर्शिता रही है, ताकि लोग इसमें अपना बचाव कर सकें। तो हम ये उम्मीद करते हैंकि सरकार पूरी ट्रांसपेरेसी रखेगी औऱ लोगों को पूरी जानकारी इसमें रहेगी।एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण बात है कि सरकार की तरफ से प्रधानमंत्री जी ने रविवार कोसिटिजन कर्फ्यू की बात की है, जैसे मैंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सरकार के किसी भीप्रयास का, किसी भी तरीके से कांग्रेस पार्टी और कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता इसका सहयोग करेंगे,लेकिन सरकार से हमारा अनुरोध है कि आगे आने वाले समय के अंदर जैसे और देशों केअंदर पूरी तरह से लॉकडाउन की नौबत आती है या अभी जैसे हमारे देश के अंदरकम्युनिटी ट्रांसमिशन नहीं शुरु हुआ है, अभी हमारे देश में जो अभी सुनने में आ रहा हैजो अभी है कि बाहर से लोग आए हैं, वही अपने साथ लेकर आए हैं तो कम्यूनिटीट्रांसमिशन जिस वक्त शुरु होने की स्थिति में या जिस वक्त सरकार कम्पलीट लॉकडाउन पर अगर जाएगी तो उसकी तैयारी सरकार को अभी से ही करनी चाहिए। उसकेलिए सरकार को अभी से ही तैयारी करनी चाहिए कि कैसे इसेंशियस सर्विसेज, जरूरीचीजें, जैसे पानी की, बिजली की, टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन, जिसमे इंटरनेट भी है, फ्यूल-तेल जोहम लोगों का है, या मेडिसिन्स या खाने-पीने की चीजें और पब्लिक ट्रांस्पोर्ट जो इनइसेंशियल सर्विसेज को मैंटेन करते हैं, इन सब लोगों के लिए कैसे इसको सुनिश्चितकिया जाए कि सारी चीजें मिलें।हम सरकार से अनुरोध करेंगे कि कम्पलीट लॉक डाउन की तैयारी, अगर कभी भगवान नकरे, कभी ऐसी स्थिति ऐसे समय पर आ जाए, तो उसकी तैयारी सरकार को अभी से हीकरनी चाहिए और ये हम सरकार से अनुरोध करते हैं साथ ही साथ में ऐसी स्थिति जबकि कम्यूनिटी ट्रांसमिशन शुरु हो जाए, लॉक आउट करे, तो सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित इसके अंदर लोग वो होते हैं, जो कि स्लम्स में, झुग्गियों मे रहते हैं या उन कलस्टर्स मे रहतेहैं, जहाँ पर बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक में लोगों को रहना पड़ता है। तो प्रधानमंत्री जी नेसोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात की, लेकिन जहाँ पर जिन क्लस्टर्स के अंदर, जिन झुग्गियों केअंदर, जिन जगहों पर लोग ऑलरेडी बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक रहते हैं, वहाँ के लोगों परविशेष ध्यान जरुर देना चाहिए। खासतौर पर ऐसी जगहों के ऊपर जहाँ पर कि मानलीजिए लंबे समय तक अगर एक तरीके से क्लोज करना पड़ जाए, पूरी की पूरी, सबचीजें बंद हो जाएं, ऐसी जगहों के ऊपर ये लोग सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित होते हैं, जो लोगगरीब हैं, जिन लोगों के पास अपने दो दिन का भी खाना, अपने घर के अंदर राशन नरख पाएं, ऐसे लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत होती है, तो हम सरकार से अनुरोध करेंगेकि सरकार इन सब लोगों के लिए अभी से ही एडवांस प्लानिंग करे, ये हमारी सरकार सेइल्तिजा है, और हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि सरकार इस पर जरुर ध्यान देगी।इसके साथ में जो हमारे बाहर, फंसे हुए स्टूडेंट्स है, जो यहाँ पर आना चाहते हैं, जहाँ परमहामारी ज्यादा फैली हुई है, सरकार बहुत जगहों से लेकर आई हैं, हम ये उम्मीद करते हैंकि सरकार उनकी तरफ भी ध्यान देकर के वहाँ से भी लोगों को वापस लेकर के आएँ।अंत में फिर से कांग्रेस पार्टी धन्यवाद करना चाहती है, जो हमारे हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं, जोडॉक्टर्स हैं, जो कि बहुत बड़ा काम अपने आप को रिस्क में ऱखकर के कर रहे हैं, साथ हीसाथ में एयरपोर्स्ज पर अपनी खुद की जान को जोखिम में डालकर के हमारे चैक करनेवाले स्टाफ, जो इस पूरी की पूरी प्रक्रिया के अंदर लोगों के बचाव करने में लगे हुए हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी तहेदिल से उनका धन्यवाद करना चाहती है, और हम रिकॉग्नाइज करते हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी कि उन लोगों ने अपनी जान को आज जोखिम में डालकर पूरे देश केनागरिकों के जानमाल की वो रक्षा कर रहे हैं।तो मैं फिर से अंत में इस बात को दोहराते हुए कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सरकार की तमामकोशिशें, जो भी कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ, इस महामारी के खिलाफ, मानव जाति केयुद्ध के तौर के ऊपर हम इसको मानते हैं कि ये है और सरकार के साथ में पूरी उनकेहर कदम के साथ में कांग्रेस पार्टी खड़ी है, आप सब लोगों का धन्यवाद करती है।एक प्रश्न पर कि प्रधानमंत्री जी ने ये कहा है कि 22 मार्च, 2020 रविवार को सब लोगशाम पांच बजे डॉक्टर-नर्सेस आदि जो लोग कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जनता की सेवाकर रहे हैं, उन सभी का तालियाँ बजाकर धन्यवाद करें, क्या कांग्रेस पार्टी इसका समर्थन करती है, श्री माकन ने कहा कि हम सरकार के किसी भी कदम का, जो कोरोना वायरसके इस युद्ध के खिलाफ जो सरकार कोई भी कदम उठा रही है, हम उसका समर्थन करतेहैं और साथ ही साथ में जैसे मैंने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी भी जितने भी हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं,हम उन सबका धन्यवाद करते हैं, जितने भी लोग इस पूरी की पूरी प्रक्रिया में लगे हैं,कांग्रेस पार्टी भी उनका धन्यवाद करती है। लिहाजा सरकार की तरफ से अगर कोई भीऐसी इनीशियेटिव उनका धन्यवाद करने के लिए कोई कार्यक्रम या कोई ऐसा इनिशियेटिवहोता है तो कांग्रेस पार्टी भी उसमें हिस्सा लेगी।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि लखीमपुरी खीरी और अन्य ग्रामीण दूर दराज के इलाकों सेकोरोना वायरस के पॉजीटिव केसेस आने शुरु हो गए हैं, क्या कहेंगे, श्री माकन ने कहाकि जैसा मैंने कहा कि सरकार को टैस्टिंग फैसिलिटीज और टैस्टिंग की तैयारी numberof tests or testing facility दोनों को बढ़ाना चाहिए क्योंकि दूर-दराज के इलाको से अबरिपोर्स्t आनी शुरु हो गई हैं। अगर कम्यूनिटी में भी कोरोना वायरस फैलना शुरु होजाएगा तो ऐसे समय में उसकी तैयारी अभी से ही सरकार को करनी चाहिए और सरकारको इस पर गंभीर रहना चाहिए।एक अन्य प्रश्न के उत्तर में श्री माकन ने कहा कि जो हमने सुझाव देने थे, वो हमने देदिए हैं तो और अब इस पर एडीशनल तो बहुत सारी चीजें और हैं, समय आने के ऊपरकांग्रेस पार्टी इस चीज को उठाएगी। हम एक सशक्त और सजग विपक्ष की भूमिकाहमेशा निभाते आए हैं और आगे भी निभाएंगे, लेकिन आज हम सिर्फ अपनी बात कोइतना ही रखना चाहते हैं, क्योंकि ये बड़ां गंभीर समय है और ऐसे समय के ऊपर बड़ागंभीर मैच्योर रेस्पौंस भी होना चाहिए।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने अभिभाषण में जनता कर्यूना की बातकही है, लेकिन संसद अभी भी चल रही है, दूसरी तरफ लॉक डाउन शुरु करने की मांगभी की जा रही है, क्या कहेंगे, श्री माकन ने कहा कि हम लोग सरकार के विवेक पर इसबात को छोड़ते हैं कि कब किस तरीके से लॉक डाउन कितने लंबे पीरियड के लिए औरकहां-कहां किया जाए, ये सरकार के विवेक पर है लेकिन साथ-साथ जैसे मैंने कहा कि हमलोगों की जो मांग है, जो हम लोग चाहते हैं, सलाह है, वो ये है कि जब ये सरकार करेतो कम से कम इस चीज को सुनिश्चित करे कि इसेंशियल सर्विसेज जो हैं, वो प्रभावितनहीं होनी चाहिए। बिजली-पानी, पब्लिक ट्रांस्पोर्ट, मैडिसिन्स, इसेंशियल कमोडिटीज, खाने- पीने की चीजें, ये प्रभावित नहीं होनी चाहिए और साथ-साथ जो हमारे गरीब लोग हैं, जोलोग बहुत नजदीक-नजदीक रहते हैं, जिनके लिए ये संभव नहीं हैं कि वो सोशलडिस्टेंसिंग कर पाएं, वो फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग भी आपस में नहीं कर सकते हैं तो उनलोगों के लिए भी सरकार को अभी से ही प्लानिंग करनी चाहिए तो जितने भी दिन कालॉक डाउन सरकार करे, जहाँ-जहाँ सरकार करे, तो इन सब चीजों को सरकार पहलेसुनिश्चित करे ले और सरकार ये अपने विवेक के अनुसार सरकार को निर्णय लेना हैऔर सरकार को तैयारी करनी है।एक अन्य प्रश्न पर कि क्या आपको लगता है कि सरकार कोरोना वायरस के मुद्दे परगंभीर है, क्योंकि कुछ दिन पहले कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी ने कहा था किसरकार इस पर गंभीर नहीं है, श्री माकन ने कहा कि श्री राहुल गांधी जी ने 12 फरवरी,2020 को सबसे पहले कहा, 5 हफ्ते सरकार को लगे आज यहाँ पर प्रधानमंत्री जी, पांचहफ्ते के बाद में आज उनका राष्र्ल के नाम संदेश आया। हम ये उम्मीद करते हैं इसमेंजैसे मैंने शुरुआत में कहा कि इसके अंदर हम लोग आज कोई क्रिटिसिज्म या इस तरीकेसे पॉलीटिकल बात नहीं कहेंगे, लेकिन हम उम्मीद करते हैं देर आए, दुरुस्त आए औरसरकार पूरी तरीके से क्योंकि जो नेक्ट्ह फेज है, ये बड़ा क्रिटिकल है, जिसके अंदरभगवान न करे यदि कम्यूनिटी स्रेजोड होता है, जिस वक्त और लॉक डाउन करने कीजरुरत पड़ेगी और दूर-दराज के गांव के इलाकों से जब ये खबरें आ रही हैं तो ये फेजबहुत क्रिटीकल है और ये हम उम्मीद करेंगे कि सरकार इस फेज में जो आगे आने वालाफेज है, इसके अंदर और ज्यादा सचेत रहे और सजग रहे, पहले से ज्यादा रहे। हमने सेटऑफ सजेशन भी दिए हैं कि कैसे इस सरकार को गौर करना चाहिए, तो मैं समझता हूँकि हम क्रिटिसिज्म के फॉर्म में नहीं, बल्कि आज हम सजेशन के फॉर्म में सरकार कोअपनी बातें कहना चाहते हैं।

00:33 AM PM announces Janata Curfew साथियों,22 मार्च को हमारा ये प्रयास, हमारे आत्म-संयम,देशहित में कर्तव्य पालन के संकल्प का एक प्रतीक होगा। 22 मार्च को जनता-कर्फ्यू की सफलता, इसके अनुभव, हमें आने वाली चुनौतियों के लिए भी तैयार करेंगे: PM @narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020PM asks the administration to disseminate the message to the people through siren पूरे देश के स्थानीय प्रशासन से भी मेरा आग्रह है कि22 मार्च को5 बजे,सायरन की आवाज से इसकी सूचना लोगों तक पहुंचाएं। सेवा परमो धर्म के हमारे संस्कारों को मानने वाले ऐसे देशवासियों के लिए हमें पूरी श्रद्धा के साथ अपने भाव व्यक्त करने होंगे: PM @narendramodi#IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020