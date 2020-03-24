Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says 'not easy' to get face masks, ventilators to U.S. states

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:57 IST
Trump says 'not easy' to get face masks, ventilators to U.S. states
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged the difficulty of procuring crucial healthcare supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic as state and local officials raise alarms about a healthcare delivery system in danger of collapse.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump said: "The World market for face masks and ventilators is Crazy. We are helping the states to get equipment, but it is not easy." Some state and local officials have decried a lack of coordinated federal action amid the swiftly spreading coronavirus, saying having localities act on their own has put them in competition for supplies against other states and municipalities, the U.S. government and even other countries.

In New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has appealed for ventilators, masks and other medical equipment as the number of coronavirus cases spiraled and critical items were in short supply. Officials in California, another hot spot, called for 50,000 additional hospital beds. Trump on Tuesday said federal officials had procured 400 ventilators for New York City and pointed to four temporary hospitals being arranged in the state. New York officials could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump's tweet.

State governors and others have called on Trump to leverage the Defense Production Act, a measure that would allow the U.S. government to speed up manufacturing. The Republican president on Sunday said he hesitated to utilize it because "nationalizing our businesses is not a good concept." Congress is grappling with a far-reaching economic stabilization package for the coronavirus crisis that could include more money for hospitals and equipment, among other needs. Democrats and Republicans have so far failed to reach an agreement, but the U.S. Treasury secretary and the Senate Democratic leader late on Monday expressed optimism that a deal could be reached soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian unemployment doubles in just one week to 10.9% amid virus outbreak

Norwegian unemployment has risen five-fold this month as companies announced mass layoffs and shutdowns amid efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys labour agency said on Tuesday.Registered unemployment rose to a post-World...

Man booked for violating home quarantine norms

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI A 20-year-old man who returned from Australia around five days ago was booked here on Tuesday for violating the home quarantine norms prescribed by the Government and admitted to the state run Gandhi hospital here for ...

Lockdown a welcome break for some in Uttarakhand

The statewide lockdown in Uttarakhand to contain the coronavirus outbreak may have given some a feeling of being cooped up, but has also given others the much-needed break from the daily grind to spend quality time with their families. Whil...

Removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters in everybody's interest: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

Welcoming the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Delhis Shaheen Bagh, BJPs national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said dispersal of the agitators from the site was in the best interest of everyone in view of the coronavirus out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020