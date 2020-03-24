Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix to cut traffic in India by 25% to ease data gridlock

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:41 IST
Netflix to cut traffic in India by 25% to ease data gridlock
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it would reduce traffic over telecom networks in India by 25% over the next 30 days to ease data congestion as millions stay indoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes after the streaming giant also reduced traffic on networks in Europe to help internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage.

Indian police enforced lockdowns across large parts of the country, with curfews in some places, as health officials warned that the coronavirus was spreading out of big cities, where it first appeared into the small towns that dot the landscape. Mobile networks could come under increased pressure as lockdowns to slow the pandemic become stricter and broader.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Amazon.com Inc's also joined Netflix to cut picture quality to prevent overload in Europe. "Given the crisis, we've developed a way to reduce Netflix's traffic on telecommunications networks by 25%, while also maintaining the quality of our service. So consumers should continue to get the quality that comes with their plan," Ken Florance, vice-president of content delivery said in a statement on Tuesday.

The producer of original series such as "The Crown" and "Sex Education", Netflix has over 16 million paying users in the Asia-Pacific region, but have not disclosed subscriber figures for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Entire West Bengal brought under lockdown till Mar 31

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown in force in Kolkata and other urban areas of West Bengal to the entire state till March 31 to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people getting infected is...

Germany: We'll take measures to revive economy as soon as businesses reopen

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in a letter to lawmakers from his Social Democrat SPD party that the government would take steps to support Europes largest economy as soon businesses opened again. As soon as pubs, cinemas and shops...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to bounce from three-year lows

Wall Street was set to bounce from three-year lows on Tuesday, as signs of Washington nearing a deal on a 2 trillion economic rescue package gave a shot of optimism to markets reeling under the biggest selloff since the global financial cri...

Amazon makes kids and family content available for free

As more and more people work from home due to the coronavirus quarantine, Amazon has made a number of its kids and family content available free to watch on Prime VideoShows such as Pete the Cat, Baahubali The Lost Legends, Just Add Magic M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020