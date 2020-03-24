Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 107; 12 cured in

Ten more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 107, an official said on Tuesday. On the other hand, in some good news, a dozen coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai have been "cured", officials said.

Of the six newly detected cases, five are from Mumbai while one is from Ahmednagar district, the official said. Before that, in the morning, officials had reported four new cases in the state, three in Pune and one in Satara.

In the last four days, daily detection figure of positive cases in the state is in double digits, officials noted. A 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Monday evening, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in the metropolis to three as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The deceased man had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, the BMC said in a statement on Tuesday. He had pre-existing ailments including high blood pressure and severe diabetes, it added.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that two of the COVID-19 patients in the state were in critical condition. The minister also said that around 15 coronavirus patients in the state have responded well to treatment and they could be discharged soon, but the final decision will be taken by the doctors.

Earlier in the morning, BMC officials said that 12 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Mumbai have been cured of the deadly viral infection. On Monday, a couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after the incubation period of 14 days.

