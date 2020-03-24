Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 107; 12 cured in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:59 IST
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra go up to 107; 12 cured in

Ten more coronavirus cases have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 107, an official said on Tuesday. On the other hand, in some good news, a dozen coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Mumbai have been "cured", officials said.

Of the six newly detected cases, five are from Mumbai while one is from Ahmednagar district, the official said. Before that, in the morning, officials had reported four new cases in the state, three in Pune and one in Satara.

In the last four days, daily detection figure of positive cases in the state is in double digits, officials noted. A 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Monday evening, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in the metropolis to three as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The deceased man had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, the BMC said in a statement on Tuesday. He had pre-existing ailments including high blood pressure and severe diabetes, it added.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that two of the COVID-19 patients in the state were in critical condition. The minister also said that around 15 coronavirus patients in the state have responded well to treatment and they could be discharged soon, but the final decision will be taken by the doctors.

Earlier in the morning, BMC officials said that 12 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Mumbai have been cured of the deadly viral infection. On Monday, a couple from Pune, who were the first positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, tested negative for the disease after the incubation period of 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan say -- 'Keep the gym going'

Big names from Bollywood industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif have no excuses but the determination to follow the workout regimes in full power at home during the self-isolation period. Legendary actor Amitabh ...

NGT directs states, UTs to ensure solid waste management rules' compliance

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed all the states and Union Territories UTs to set up an Environment Monitoring Cell to ensure compliance with the rules related to the management of solid waste. An NGT bench headed by Chairperson ...

Govt raises default threshold to Rs 1 cr for invoking insolvency proceedings against firms

The government on Tuesday raised the threshold for invoking insolvency under the IBC to Rs 1 crore from the current Rs 1 lakh with a view to prevent triggering of such proceedings against small and medium enterprises that are facing current...

EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak

The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official statement said on Tuesday. Election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020