Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oman suspends all flights from March 29, except cargo and flights to Musandam - state TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Muscat
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:15 IST
Oman suspends all flights from March 29, except cargo and flights to Musandam - state TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oman announced on Tuesday it was suspending all internal and international flights as of March 29, except cargo operations and flights to Musandam, according to state TV. The decision comes amid coronavirus contamination efforts.

The Gulf country currently has 84 cases and has yet to record a death attributable to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Oman

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Govt waives minimum balance charges for saving accounts; no fee for withdrawal from other bank ATM

Giving relief to citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Tuesday removed charges on withdrawal of funds from other bank ATMs and also exempted account holders from maintaining minimum balance. Announcing the initiatives, F...

'AT NEWSALERT-SHAH-DOCTORS HM Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief; directs to ensure security '

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief, directs to ensure security of doctors in wake of harassment complaints Officials....

South African banks agree to implement debt relief measures

South African businesses and members of the general public on the edge of financial ruin due to the COVID-19 outbreak will breathe a sigh of relief after South African banks agreed to implement debt relief measures.This comes after the bank...

US Domestic News Roundup: New Mexico governor issues statewide stay-at-home order; U.S. has potential of becoming coronavirus epicenter and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments to start in NY on Tuesday - TrumpPresident Donald Trump on Monday said a clinical trial for possible treatment of the deadly c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020