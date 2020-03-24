Oman suspends all flights from March 29, except cargo and flights to Musandam - state TV

Oman announced on Tuesday it was suspending all internal and international flights as of March 29, except cargo operations and flights to Musandam, according to state TV. The decision comes amid coronavirus contamination efforts.

The Gulf country currently has 84 cases and has yet to record a death attributable to the virus.

