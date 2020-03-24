Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey steps up aid to elderly, tightens curbs as virus toll rises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:38 IST
Turkey steps up aid to elderly, tightens curbs as virus toll rises

Turkey's government increased support for elderly people isolated at home and tightened restrictions on food shopping and travel on Tuesday after the country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 37. At the weekend, Turkey imposed a partial curfew on citizens aged over 65 or with chronic diseases and created groups to meet their needs in a bid to stem the spread of the outbreak among the most vulnerable.

The groups have so far answered more than 120,000 requests for material aid, the Interior Ministry said. "I haven't gone out for a month," said Seher Poyraz, 67, following a delivery of food to her Istanbul home, where she lives alone. "I bought some supplies but they are almost finished now."

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the new death toll late on Monday and said confirmed cases had risen by 293 to 1,529. He also said Turkey would hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally made face masks so its own services can use them.

Turkey has ordered rapid testing kits from China, as well as medicine that he said he been used to treat coronavirus patients. The medication was distributed to provinces by ambulance planes on Monday night, the health ministry said. Some 50,000 kits had already arrived from China and arrangements have been made to use one million, Koca said.

Ankara has already closed schools, cafes and bars, banned mass prayers, postponed sports matches, and suspended flights to many countries. On Tuesday, it also imposed restrictions on grocery store opening hours and numbers of customers allowed in shops and bus passengers to 50% of the vehicle's capacity.

The Turkish Competition Board said late on Monday there had been opportunist, excessive food price rises, notably for fruit and vegetable products, and said it would impose severe fines on those found to be responsible. Among the more unusual measures to contain the virus, Tuesday's edition of the widely read Sozcu newspaper was wrapped in a plain white, discardable covering to prevent the risk of the paper contaminating readers. (Additional reporting by Umit Bektas Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Kane hopes to feature if Premier League returns after virus chaos

- Harry Kane says he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns as the Tottenham striker urged people to stay safe from the coronavirus. Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenhams New Years Day ...

Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings touch an all-time high at $164.3 bln

The Reserve Bank, which has been snapping up greenbacks in the past two years, has also been lapping up US treasury bills and the holdings touched a record high in January. The holdings rose by more than USD 2 billion between December 2019 ...

CM Palaniswami announces one more district, TN dt count now 38

Continuing with the exercise to carve out new districts for administrative convenience, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced carving out a new district Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam. Making a statement in the Assembly, Palan...

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes, Modi said in a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020