Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar's first COVID-19 patient successfully treated: Officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:43 IST
Srinagar's first COVID-19 patient successfully treated: Officials

The 67-year-old woman, who was the first positive case of coronavirus in Kashmir, has been successfully treated and will be discharged after completing the quarantine period, officials said on Tuesday. Director of SKIMS hospital A G Ahangar told reporters that the woman was recovering very fast and would be discharged soon after completing the quarantine period.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted, "Srinagar's first COVID-19 Positive case successfully treated: Director SKIMS. Let's #BreakTheChain." The woman hailing from Khanyar area of the city had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing 'Umrah'. She tested positive for coronavirus two days later, prompting the authorities to impose partial lock down in the city to prevent spread of the disease. Meanwhile, the authorities have sanitised the areas around the residences of the two positive cases in Srinagar reported on Tuesday, Choudhary told reporters here at a joint press conference with the director of SKIMS hospital.

"The areas have been sanitised. Teams of doctors and supporting staff from other departments have reached there. All the houses in the 300-metre radius in these areas have been put on surveillance and all the contacts are in quarantine. All the medical procedure will be followed and if there is a need for tests, that will be done," he said. He said so far there were three positive cases in Srinagar.

The deputy commissioner said the administration has taken several steps, including restrictions on the movement and assembly of people, to contain the spread of the infection. "In the coming days, the restrictions will be increased," he said.

The director of SKIMS hospital appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow the advice of the doctors. "If any person has a travel history, even if he is asymptomatic, he should self-declare and bring it to the notice of the government and health agencies. If anyone is symptomatic and has travel history or any family member has travel or contact history with some positive case, or a health worker who has treated a positive case, he should self-declare and undergo tests and treatment which is very important," he said.

Ahangar also appealed to the people to not buy or hoard the medicines Hydroxychloroquine and anti-viral drugs which, he said, should not be taken without doctors' prescriptions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Kane hopes to feature if Premier League returns after virus chaos

- Harry Kane says he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns as the Tottenham striker urged people to stay safe from the coronavirus. Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenhams New Years Day ...

Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings touch an all-time high at $164.3 bln

The Reserve Bank, which has been snapping up greenbacks in the past two years, has also been lapping up US treasury bills and the holdings touched a record high in January. The holdings rose by more than USD 2 billion between December 2019 ...

CM Palaniswami announces one more district, TN dt count now 38

Continuing with the exercise to carve out new districts for administrative convenience, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced carving out a new district Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam. Making a statement in the Assembly, Palan...

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes, Modi said in a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020