Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in J-K

Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the tally in Jammu and Kashmir to six.

"One person has confirmed travel history outside India. Details about the second person is being ascertained," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

