Trump says Americans will take precautions when they return to work

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday restated his concerns about the economic toll of the coronavirus impact and said Americans will take precautions to avoid infection when they return to work.

"Our people want to return to work," he said on Twitter. "They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.