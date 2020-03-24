Left Menu
Trump says Americans will take precautions when they return to work

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:59 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:59 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday restated his concerns about the economic toll of the coronavirus impact and said Americans will take precautions to avoid infection when they return to work.

"Our people want to return to work," he said on Twitter. "They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM!"

