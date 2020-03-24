Left Menu
Development News Edition

French lab gets US approval for quick COVID-19 test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lyon
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:22 IST
French lab gets US approval for quick COVID-19 test

French diagnostics firm Biomerieux said Tuesday it had secured emergency approval from US regulators for a coronavirus test that can produce results in 45 minutes, potentially offering a new tool for stemming the outbreak. The company said its Biofire Covid-19 test was developed with funding from the US Defense Department, which will be distributing the tests while Biomerieux awaits full commercial approval for the US market and elsewhere.

Biomerieux said it is ramping up production at its sites in Salt Lake City, Utah so that its kits -- which rely on easy-to-use nasal swabs -- could be widely available in the coming weeks. Health experts have urged early and widespread testing to find and isolate individuals who are carrying the highly contagious virus as the best way of curbing an outbreak that has already killed nearly 17,000 people since it was first reported in China in December.

But many testing labs have been overwhelmed and require hours if not days to produce results, a bottleneck that can prove deadly as the number of cases increases exponentially once a country reports its first cases. Biomerieux said its coronavirus test is the first of three under development for the virus, whose technical name is SARS-CoV-2.

They include a real-time DNA test for coronavirus that has already been approved by French regulators, which could soon be approved by European and US regulators as well. "We are making every effort to provide a comprehensive diagnostic approach that meets the highest performance and quality standards to help physicians mount an effective response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Mark Miller, chief medical officer at Biomerieux, based in the southeastern French city of Lyon, said in a statement.

On Friday, the FDA said it had issued its first emergency approval for a rapid Covid-19 test to the California-based firm Cepheid, which also said it could produce results within an hour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

French lab gets US approval for quick COVID-19 test

French diagnostics firm Biomerieux said Tuesday it had secured emergency approval from US regulators for a coronavirus test that can produce results in 45 minutes, potentially offering a new tool for stemming the outbreak. The company said ...

U.N. chief calls for boosting resources for IMF, coordinated fiscal stimulus

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Monday for more resources to be dedicated to the International Monetary Fund in a letter to the Group of 20 G20 major economies seen by Reuters.I urge G20 leaders to consider the urgent launch of a larg...

Boone: Stanton healed, 'ready to go'

When preparations for the MLB season resume, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be a full participant. Manager Aaron Boone told the YES Network on Monday that Stantons Grade 1 right calf strain has made significant improveme...

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

A person from Chinas Yunnan Province, who tested positive for hantavirus, died on a chartered bus on Monday, according to a report by the Global Times. The report also added that 32 other passengers of the bus were also tested.The news, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020