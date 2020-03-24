Another person confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Andhra

A 25-year-old man has been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, said a government official. "A 25-year-old man had travelled to London before returning to Chennai on March 18 and from there he reached Srikalahasti in the early hours of March 19," said the government official.

The official further said, "On March 23, he was admitted to a hospital in Tirupati after he developed the symptoms of coronavirus." He was tested positive of coronavirus today, the official added.

With this, the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to eight. Meanwhile, the Andhra government has announced that all labs for testing COVID19 will be functional 24x7.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

