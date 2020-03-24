Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another person confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Andhra

A 25-year-old man has been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, said a government official.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:24 IST
Another person confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Andhra
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old man has been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, said a government official. "A 25-year-old man had travelled to London before returning to Chennai on March 18 and from there he reached Srikalahasti in the early hours of March 19," said the government official.

The official further said, "On March 23, he was admitted to a hospital in Tirupati after he developed the symptoms of coronavirus." He was tested positive of coronavirus today, the official added.

With this, the number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to eight. Meanwhile, the Andhra government has announced that all labs for testing COVID19 will be functional 24x7.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Britain joined the ranks of countries in lockdown to try to hold back the coronavirus pandemic, and data showed business activity collapsing from Australia and Japan to Western Europe at a record pace in March. The picture in the United Sta...

U.N. chief calls for boosting resources for IMF, coordinated fiscal stimulus

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Monday for more resources to be dedicated to the International Monetary Fund in a letter to the Group of 20 G20 major economies seen by Reuters.I urge G20 leaders to consider the urgent launch of a larg...

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits

The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, a federal official sa...

Samples of 67 patients tested negative in Ernakulam district: Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar

Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said that the samples collected from 67 patients in Ernakulam district have been tested negative. The results of the samples of 67 patients in Ernakulam district were tested negative. These samples ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020