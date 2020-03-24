Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian home nurse battles on multiple fronts as coronavirus spreads

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:04 IST
Belgian home nurse battles on multiple fronts as coronavirus spreads

After visiting about 20 chronically ill patients in a day, Hajar Atila, a Belgian home nurse, leaves her clothes in her garage and takes a shower before stepping into her home and cuddling her children.

The precautions, which also include a high-temperature wash for her work outfit each day, are to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus to her family. Belgium has reported nearly 4,300 infections and 122 deaths as the disease spreads around Europe.

With hospitals discharging patients who would normally be hospitalised to free up beds for coronavirus patients, the country's 32,000 home nurses are coming under increasing pressure. Atila, who manages Infirmiere Nursante, a home nursing care company employing 8 people in Brussels, said the new normal is juggling protective equipment shortages and contamination risks with calls to pharmacies and runs to supermarkets for the patients isolated at home.

"We are afraid for our families, for our patients, we are afraid of precipitating their death because they are fragile, sometimes in palliative care," Atila, 30, told Reuters. "It's not just about showering our patients. It's doing insulin injections, sometimes dialysis, sometimes chemotherapy, antibiotic therapy. Sometimes, we are the only visit in the day of an elderly person," she said.

Most of the people she cares for are elderly, making them most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, and some have no family to visit them. Because of high exposure to coronavirus and the lack of adequate protection, health professionals account for four percent of confirmed cases of the coronavirus Belgium, a spokesman for the health ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

Faced with equipment shortages, a federation of hospitals and care homes for Belgium's regions of Brussels and Wallonia, known as Santhea, called for private donations. "The first emergency is the personal protective equipment: protective gowns, protective glasses, overshoes and of course masks," said Valerie Victoor of Santhea.

Some are heeding the call. Audrey Jacques, an artist and stylist who has been stuck at home since Belgium introduced a virtual lockdown on March 18, has spent time producing homemade masks.

"It is our job. If we can help we are also here for that, it keeps us busy and helps those around us," Jacques said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence ministry launches COVID-19 voice-test study

An analysis of coronavirus patients voices could yield a vocal fingerprint to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritise testing and treatment, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Starting this week, an Israeli startup...

Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

Sweden raised 2 billion at 0.753 in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Swedens central bank.Managing to...

Olympics-Games postponement a "bummer", says pole vaulter Duplantis

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis described the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a bummer, having set his sights on gold after breaking the world record twice this year.The 20-year-old Duplantis, who is currently staying at the home o...

Spain coronavirus cases reach 40,000, tally reaches 514

Madrid Spain, Mar 24 SputnikANI Spains number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, addin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020