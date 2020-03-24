Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top Nigerian president aide, state governor test positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:05 IST
Top Nigerian president aide, state governor test positive for coronavirus

The Nigerian president's influential chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Abba Kyari, who is in his 70s, is an important figure in President Muhammadu Buhari's government and his illness could have ramifications for the running of the country.

His case was one of a growing number in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, with a state governor also testing positive and the Lagos state health commissioner warning that they were beginning to see the virus "spread in the community". Previously, most cases were travellers who had recently returned from the United Kingdom or the United States.

Kyari has a history of medical complications, including diabetes, and is the gatekeeper to the president. Many who wish to deal with Buhari must go through Kyari, including Nigeria's top politicians and businessmen. Matthew Page, an associate fellow with the Africa Programme at Chatham House, described Kyari as the "lynchpin" of the Buhari government. "This has the potential to further slow down decision-making within top tiers of Nigerian government," he said.

Kyari travelled to Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with engineering and industrial giant Siemens AG. It is unclear if he self-isolated upon his return to Nigeria. Germany has reported some 27,000 cases of coronavirus and 114 deaths from the pandemic. A presidency spokesman did not comment on whether Buhari has been tested. The president, 77, has undisclosed medical ailments and spent five months in London for treatments in 2017.

Later on Tuesday, a Bauchi state government spokesman said Governor Bala Mohammed had also been diagnosed with coronavirus and was in quarantine. As of Tuesday, Nigeria had 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus, two of whom had recovered, and one death - a 67-year-old former oil official. It was unclear if Kyari or Mohammed's diagnoses were included in that total.

The Nigeria Stock Exchange said its trading floors would close temporarily, only allowing remote trading. Lagos state Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi warned that hundreds of Africa's top film stars could have been exposed to coronavirus at the African Magic Viewers' Choice Award on March 14.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that all parks, gyms and public markets in the commercial capital, apart from those selling food, water, medicine or "other essential life-saving products", would close on Thursday for at least seven days. He stopped short, however, of calling for a total lockdown, citing the many among Lagos's 20 million residents who could not afford to stock up on essential items.

"We know what our poverty line is, and I'm a very realistic leader," he said. "We need to be considerate of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli defence ministry launches COVID-19 voice-test study

An analysis of coronavirus patients voices could yield a vocal fingerprint to help detect COVID-19 symptoms in others and prioritise testing and treatment, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Starting this week, an Israeli startup...

Sweden raises $2 bln in two-year bond sale -debt office

Sweden raised 2 billion at 0.753 in a two-year bond sale, the National Debt Office said on Tuesday. The debt office said the sale was part of its funding plan and proceeds would be used to refinance loans to Swedens central bank.Managing to...

Olympics-Games postponement a "bummer", says pole vaulter Duplantis

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis described the postponement of the Tokyo Games as a bummer, having set his sights on gold after breaking the world record twice this year.The 20-year-old Duplantis, who is currently staying at the home o...

Spain coronavirus cases reach 40,000, tally reaches 514

Madrid Spain, Mar 24 SputnikANI Spains number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, addin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020