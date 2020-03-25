Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany treats first Italians as coronavirus care crosses borders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:05 IST
Germany treats first Italians as coronavirus care crosses borders

German hospitals with spare capacity on Tuesday welcomed their first coronavirus patients from Italy, where an overwhelmed health care system has seen the pandemic kill more people than in any other country.

Ahead of an expected larger wave of home-grown infections that German authorities are preparing for, a first group of six Italian patients arrived at Leipzig airport in the eastern state of Saxony on Tuesday morning. The western state of North Rhine-Westphalia also announced plans to take 10 Italian patients over coming days. "We need solidarity across borders in Europe," said state premier Armin Laschet. "We want to preserve the European spirit."

Saxony premier Michael Kretschmer said the government in Italy, where confirmed cases of the virus have topped 64,000 and deaths risen above 6,000, had asked for help. Germany was the first country to take in Italian patients. Leipzig's university hospital took two of the transported patients, a spokesman said, both critically ill 57-year-old men moved from intensive care in Bergamo, at the epicentre of Italy's outbreak and where overburdened wards are having to choose who to give life-saving ventilator treatment to.

A benefit to Germany from the transfers is that its hospitals will gain valuable further experience in treating coronavirus patients before the country's tally of serious cases soars. Germany has 27,000 confirmed coronavirus cases but only 114 deaths and is using the time before the expected surge to strengthen its intensive-care capacity.

The government is offering hospitals huge state subsidies to help accelerate plans to double that capacity, currently at around 28,000 beds. Germany has also been more rigorous than some other EU countries in testing for coronavirus, one possible factor behind the country's exceptionally low mortality rate.

In Italy, where an ageing population is a key factor in the apparently unusually high mortality statistics, the head of the agency collating data on the epidemic told La Repubblica newspaper that he believed as many as 640,000 people could have been infected. German hospitals also took in coronavirus patients from France on Tuesday.

"We have still three, five, seven days because we are before the (bigger) wave," Hartmut Bueckle, a spokesman for the university clinic in Freiburg, close to the French border, told Welt TV. "We want to use this time to offer our French neighbours the possibilities we still have for now." Thomas Kirschning, a senior doctor and intensive care coordinator in the western city of Mannheim, said his clinic had taken a recovering 64-year-old French patient from Colmar, where the intensive care capacity is stretched to breaking point.

"Colleagues in France are overburdened at the moment," Kirschning told Reuters in a television interview. "At a time when our neighbours urgently need help, we would like to do our part...as an act of cooperation and humanity to take on the patients and help them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump says America should re-open for business by mid-April

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales. What that specialty...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Olympics-Skateboarders to use Games delay to win fans for debut sport

Skateboarders have waited a long time for their first appearance in the Olympics but rather than be despondent over the one-year delay announced on Tuesday, one top-ranked contender said it would give the sport more time to win over fans.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020