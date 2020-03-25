Norway central bank to auction $5 bln to banks on Thursday

Norway's central bank said on Tuesday it would offer an F-loan in U.S. dollars with a maturity of three months, in a move coordinated with Danish and Swedish central banks.

The auction will will open at 1400 CET (1300 GMT) on Thursday and will have a maximum allotment volume of $5 billion.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened up swap lines to nine central banks including those of Denmark, Norway and Sweden to tap up a combined total of $450 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

