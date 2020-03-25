Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-First coronavirus case confirmed at Bergamo-based Atalanta

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:48 IST
Soccer-First coronavirus case confirmed at Bergamo-based Atalanta

Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases among players in Italy’s top soccer league Serie A to 15 on Tuesday. “Marco is currently asymptomatic,” said a club statement.

“The preventative quarantine, which Marco and all the other first-team players were placed in, will end on March 27.” Italy is Europe’s worst-affected country from the coronavirus outbreak and the national death toll rose to 6,820 on Tuesday, the largest in the world.

The province Bergamo is the worst hit in the country, with 6,728 confirmed cases. Mayor Giorgio Gori said the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia at the San Siro stadium in Milan on Feb. 19, attended by around 40,000 fans, may have contributed to the spread of the virus in the nearby city of Bergamo.

“It was crowded in the stadium and then afterwards in the bars,” the Bergamo mayor told reporters via video link The Guardian reported on Tuesday. “For sure, that night there was a strong escalation of contagion between people.” Sportiello was among the substitutes that night, while Spanish La Liga club Valencia last week said that more than a third of their players and coaching staff have tested positive for the virus since their trip to Italy.

There are three confirmed cases at Italian champions Juventus -- Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani --while three players at Fiorentina, one at Hellas Verona, one at AC Milan and six at Sampdoria have also tested positive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday its business was being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with weaker sales of advertising that make up nearly all the social networks revenue even as more users spend time on its apps during lockdowns.We dont mon...

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump says America should re-open for business by mid-April

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...

Potential coronavirus treatment granted rare disease status

The pharmaceutical giant that makes a promising coronavirus drug has registered it as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales. What that specialty...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020