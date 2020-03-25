Health News Roundup: U.S. could be next 'virus epicenter'; Italian coronavirus deaths jump and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. could be next 'virus epicenter' as India locks down, global recession looms

The United States could become the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as India announced a full 24-hour, nationwide lockdown in the world's second-most populous country. India joined the ranks of Britain and other countries clamping down to hold back the virus as business activity collapsed from Japan to the United States at a record pace in March.

Italian coronavirus deaths jump, dashing hopes that worst was over

Fatalities in Italy from coronavirus have surged in the last 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, dashing hopes the epidemic in the world's worst-hit country was easing after more encouraging numbers in the previous two days. The death toll rose by 743 on Tuesday, the second-highest daily tally since the outbreak emerged in northern regions on Feb. 21, and up steeply from the 602 recorded on Monday.

Britain wakes up to coronavirus lockdown, confusion continues

Britain awoke to a virtual lockdown on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people to stay at home, shops to close and an end to all social gatherings to halt the spread of coronavirus. The unprecedented peacetime restrictions, which will last for at least three weeks, were brought in to prevent the state-run National Health Service (NHS) from being overwhelmed as the number of deaths in Britain rose to 335.

France fifth country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths

French authorities reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,100, an increase of 28% that made France the fifth country to cross the 1,000-fatalities threshold after China, Italy, Iran, and Spain. Health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the total number of infections in France had risen to 22,300, a 12% jump in 24 hours.

Moscow's coronavirus outbreak much worse than it looks, Putin ally says

The mayor of Moscow told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital far exceeded the official figures, as Putin donned a protective suit and respirator to visit a hospital. The comments by Sergei Sobyanin, a close ally of Putin, were authorities' strongest indication yet that they do not have a full grasp of how widely the virus has spread throughout Russia's vast expanse.

Ford joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production

Carmaker Ford Motor Co on Tuesday jumped into the emergency push by major U.S. manufacturers to produce thousands of ventilators and respirators needed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus under a partnership code-named "Project Apollo." By joining forces with General Electric's healthcare unit and 3M Co, Ford is taking heed of U.S. President Donald Trump's call for U.S. automakers to work across sectors in producing equipment needed for the pandemic.

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop the coronavirus. Swedish Thunberg said on Instagram she had now recovered from symptoms milder than her latest cold, and may not have suspected COVID-19 had it not been for her father, who had traveled with her, developing more severe symptoms.

United States could become coronavirus epicenter: WHO

The United States has the potential to become the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic due to a "very large acceleration" in infections there, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. The highly contagious respiratory virus has infected more than 42,000 people in the United States, prompting more governors to join states ordering Americans to stay at home.

U.S. antitrust agencies pledge quick action for anti-COVID-19 efforts

The two U.S. federal antitrust enforcers said on Tuesday that they would move quickly to approve collaborations that businesses, including hospital systems, put together to address rapidly growing public health concerns raised by the coronavirus. The Justice Department's Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission, both of which enforce U.S. antitrust law, said in a joint statement that they would respond to proposed collaborations within seven days.

Three sailors on board U.S. aircraft carrier have coronavirus - Navy

Three U.S. sailors on board the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the Pacific tested positive for the coronavirus, U.S. Navy officials said on Tuesday, the first known cases of the virus on board a U.S. military ship at sea. Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told a news conference that the three had been quarantined and were being flown off the ship. The ship has about 5,000 personnel on board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.