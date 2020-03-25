Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Now is time to be positive and prepare, says JOC head

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:18 IST
Olympics-Now is time to be positive and prepare, says JOC head

Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Wednesday the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic came quicker than expected but he wanted to make sure the event was a success after the one-year delay.

The Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the world's last sporting showpiece still standing this year. Pressure had been building on the International Olympic Committee with some athletes and sporting bodies angry that a seemingly inevitable decision had taken so long but Yamashita told reporters it was now time to be positive and prepare.

Yamashita, a 62-year-old former judoka and 1984 Los Angeles Games gold medallist, also said that a one-year postponement was better than a two-year delay due to the qualification process. The IOC's decision to postpone came faster than he expected but he respected it from the perspective of achieving "safe and complete" Games.

"I am soon becoming 63, and there's so many unimaginable or unexpected things in life," said Yamashita, who missed out on the 1980 Moscow Olympics due to Japan's boycott. "I've experienced the Moscow Olympics and this time is turning into a situation like that."

He told reporters he would approach the postponed Games with a "fresh mind, not giving up". "I want to go through this challenge heading into next year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

American singer Jackson Browne revealed in an interview that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson said he immediately sought out testing when he developed a cough and started ru...

Five in Indore test +ve for coronavirus; MP cases rise to 14

Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday. None of the patients in Indore have history of...

Officials to propose extending Bundesliga suspension to April 30

The German Football League DFL announced it will propose the Bundesliga suspension, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is extended to late-April. On March 16, the DFL, which runs Germanys two top divisions, put them on hold until at least A...

Oil prices rally on hopes for US stimulus

Oil prices rallied in Asia Wednesday on signs the US Congress was nearing an agreement on a massive stimulus package to help the coronavirus-ravaged American economy, tracking record Wall Street gains. International benchmark Brent crude wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020