Negotiators reach agreement on massive U.S. coronavirus response bill - Trump aide
U.S. senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.
"We have a deal," Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on a stimulus package expected to be worth $2 trillion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Eric Ueland
- Trump
- White House