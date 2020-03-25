Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some Indian ports declare force majeure, could delay crude discharge - documents, sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:00 IST
Some Indian ports declare force majeure, could delay crude discharge - documents, sources

Some ports in India including those owned by Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd have declared force majeure after the world's third biggest economy announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, documents seen by Reuters showed. The federal shipping ministry has issued a letter allowing ports to use the COVID-19 pandemic as valid grounds to declare force majeure clause, according to a notification seen by Reuters.

Adani Ports and the shipping ministry could not be reached immediately for comments. Declaration of force majeure could delay discharge of crude vessels, an Indian refining source told Reuters.

"Though FM is declared, some operations are continuing. Ports will not be responsible for any delay and any other thing as per the notification of Adani," said the source. Ports services are categorised as essential services so port authorities are continuing with minimal operations, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports drop in new imported coronavirus cases, no local transmissions

Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as imported infections fell and no locally transmitted infections were reported, including in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.Chin...

Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan

Sudans minister of defense, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early o...

New York virus lockdown puts US Open at Winged Foot in limbo

The closure of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, because of coronavirus concerns have at least temporarily halted preparations there for the 2020 US Open. The US Golf Association said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that it c...

Nearly three-quarters of people in G7 expect virus to make their households poorer -survey

Seventy percent of people in Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States expect their household to lose income due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a survey on Wednesday. The highly contagious coronavirus h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020