Some Indian ports declare force majeure, could delay crude discharge - documents, sources

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 12:44 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:05 IST
Representative Image

Some ports in India, including those owned by Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, have declared force majeure after Asia's third-biggest economy announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, documents seen by Reuters showed.

The federal shipping ministry has issued a letter allowing ports to use the COVID-19 pandemic as valid grounds to declare force majeure, according to a notification seen by Reuters. Adani Ports and the shipping ministry could not be reached immediately for comment.

Declaration of force majeure could delay discharge of crude vessels, an Indian refining source told Reuters. "Though FM is declared, some operations are continuing. Ports will not be responsible for any delay and any other thing as per the notification of Adani," said the source.

Ports services are categorised as essential services so port authorities are continuing with minimal operations, the source added.

