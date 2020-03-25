Left Menu
Indonesia reports 105 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

  • Jakarta
  Updated: 25-03-2020
Indonesia reports 105 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

Indonesia has confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total to 790, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Wednesday.

Three more people had died, taking the total number of deaths to 58, he said, adding 31 people had recovered from the virus.

The official said Tuesday's total had been revised down one to 685 after a patient was counted twice.

