Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life insurance for healthcare professionals, media, police in U'khand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 15:28 IST
Life insurance for healthcare professionals, media, police in U'khand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday offered life insurance for those at the front line of the coronavirus threat, including doctors, healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, and media and police personnel. Announcing this in the Uttarakhand Assembly which met after a long recess here on Wednesday, Rawat said doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, paryavaran mitras, the media and the police were serving people at the risk of their own lives.

Life insurance will be given to all falling into these categories as a gesture of gratitude, he said. Terming coronavirus as a huge challenge before mankind, he appealed to people to stay at their homes during the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

Asking people to show restraint and will power during the period, the chief minister said social distancing is the only strategy which can help overcome the challenge posed by coronavirus.  All coronavirus patients in the state are being treated for free, he said giving a detailed update on the situation in Uttarakhand. Isolation and institutional quarantine facilities are there in all districts. There are 933 isolation beds in different hospitals reserved for coronavirus suspects and patients.  There are 1,384 beds at institutional quarantine facilities in the state. Four persons have tested positive for the disease, 1,323 are under observation out of which 1,244 are at home and 79 in hospitals.

Four government medical colleges in Dehradun, Haldwani, Shrinagar and Almora have been reserved for the treatment of coronavirus cases, he said.  On the complaint of opposition leader Pritam Singh that people continue to come out on the streets to buy essentials without the protection of masks and sanitisers, Rawat said measures will be taken to ensure compliance of the lockdown guidelines..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus briefings are the new campaign rallies for Trump

President Donald Trump has a new daily ritual now that the pandemic has put the kibosh on the signature campaign rallies that helped him get elected four years ago the coronavirus briefing. Standing on the once-abandoned White House briefin...

Higher daily step count linked with lower mortality risk: Study

Higher daily step counts are associated with lower mortality risk from all causes, according to a study. The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that the number of steps a person takes each day, but...

Take approval letters from Delhi police for movement of essential services staff: Govt to all depts

All central government departments have been asked to take letters of authorisation from Delhi police to enable movement of staff necessary for essential services, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday. The move comes ...

EU can cover only 10% of demand for medical gear, ventilators with standard supply - document

European Union states are able to address only 10 of current demand for personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such as ventilators, against the coronavirus using traditional supply chains, an internal EU document showed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020