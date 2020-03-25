Left Menu
Development News Edition

In coronavirus battle, Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:13 IST
In coronavirus battle, Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized
President Jair Bolsonaro (File photo)

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday doubled down on his view that state-level shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak were likely to cripple the Brazilian economy and raise unemployment, urging on Twitter that they be reversed. The president, a far-right army captain, was roundly criticized for making that argument in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday, in which he minimized the likely impact of the "little flu" in Brazil.

As he spoke, people in cities across Brazil banged pots and pans in a traditional form of protest. Opinion polls have shown Bolsonaro's popularity slipping. "If companies don't produce, they won't pay salaries. If the economy collapses, public workers also won't receive anything. We need to open businesses and do everything to preserve the health of the old," the president tweeted early on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro is under growing pressure for his lax handling of the outbreak. Even former political allies have reacted with horror to his pro-business stance that echoes that of U.S. President Donald Trump and stands in contrast to those of respected global public health experts. Both Trump and Bolsonaro have staked their presidencies on the economy, and both know any major downturn could be catastrophic for their chances of re-election.

Bolsonaro's views drew concern and criticism from allies and foes alike. "In this serious moment, the country needs a leadership that is serious, responsible and committed to the life and health of its population," Senate leader Davi Alcolumbre said in a statement. "We consider the position expressed by the President to be grave ... Now more than ever, the nation expects from the executive leader transparency, seriousness and responsibility. "

In his televised address on Tuesday, Bolsonaro took aim at the "hysteria" over the outbreak and urged life must continue and jobs are preserved. He urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures that have brought Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to near standstills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-A falling yen may not be the economic cure Japan seeks

The fallout from the coronavirus outbreak may finally lift the curse of the safe-haven yen for Japan but policymakers fear fiscal laxity could lead to a currency free-fall eventually, undermining efforts to cushion the economy from the pand...

RSS starts distributing food kits to daily wage workers in Bengaluru

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has started distributing food kits to daily wage workers in the city to help them during the 21-day lockdown period imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakThe kit contains five kg of rice, one kg...

Productivity Hacks For Entrepreneurs That Actually Work

One thing that a lot of people will tell you is that you have to eat this really hearty breakfast and thats how you get your day started and some people might think its got to be low carb or high fat or gluten-free or whatever it might be. ...

UP govt bans production, distribution of pan masala till further orders

Government of Uttar Pradesh has banned production, distribution and sale of pan masala in the entire state until further orders. The move comes amid the outbreak of coronavirus threat across the nation.At least 35 people in the Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020