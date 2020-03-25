Left Menu
UK PM Johnson says support for self-employed coming in "next couple of days"

  Reuters
  • |
  London
  • |
  25-03-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:57 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government would set out "in the next couple of days" what support it would be giving self-employed workers to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday the government was working on measures to help self-employed people, many of whom have lost their income due to the outbreak, but that there were issues with the practicality and fairness of doing so.

Johnson also said the government would lift nationwide lockdown measures at the earliest opportunity, when it knew it was safe to do so.

