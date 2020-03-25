Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized in coronavirus fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:21 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro wants jobs prioritized in coronavirus fight

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said some governors and mayors were guilty of crimes for organizing coronavirus shutdowns that threaten to "destroy" Brazil's economy, and urged businesses to re-open to survive the crisis. As the coronavirus spreads deeper into Brazil, Bolsonaro has increasingly taken the view, shared by U.S. President Donald Trump, that jobs must be prioritized over the economically damaging shutdowns favored by public health experts.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro have staked their presidencies on the economy, and both know any major downturn could be catastrophic for their chances of re-election. "If companies don't produce, they won't pay salaries. If the economy collapses, public workers also won't receive anything. We need to open businesses and do everything to preserve the health of the old," Bolsonaro tweeted early on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, is under growing pressure for his handling of the outbreak, with protesters banging pots and pans across Brazil more or less nightly. Opinion polls show his popularity is dropping. Bolsonaro's new pro-business position solidified in a widely criticized address to the nation on Tuesday in which he minimized the likely impact of the "little flu" in Brazil, and urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures that have brought Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to near standstills.

Many believed the speech backfired. "In this serious moment, the country needs a leadership that is serious, responsible and committed to the life and health of its population," Senate leader Davi Alcolumbre said in a subsequent statement.

"We consider the position expressed by the President to be grave ... Now more than ever, the nation expects from the executive leader transparency, seriousness and responsibility." Even former political allies have reacted with horror to his pro-business stance. Speaking on Wednesday in Brasilia, Bolsonaro again criticized governors for putting in place lockdown measures.

"What some governors and some mayors in Brazil are doing is a crime. They are destroying Brazil," Bolsonaro said. "What do we need to do? Put these people to work, preserve the elderly, preserve those who have health problems, nothing more than that," he said.

Coronavirus deaths in Brazil on Tuesday rose to 46 from 34, and the number of cases rose to 2,201 from 1,891, according to government figures. But despite the rising toll, Bolsonaro said most people, including himself, had nothing to fear from COVID-19.

"In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected with the virus, I would have no reason to worry, I would feel nothing, or it would be at most just a little flu," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali declares first two coronavirus cases

Mali announced its first two cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, to fears that the war-torn and impoverished West African state will struggle to handle an outbreak. Two Malian nationals who arrived from France in mid-March tested posit...

AIFF to hold Masters Programme exam online due to COVID-19 pandemic

The All India Football Federation has decided to hold its Masters Football Management programme entrance examination scheduled for Sunday online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first set of entrance examination was conducted on Februa...

Don't attempt to treat COVID-19 infection on your own: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that people should not attempt to treat coronavirus infection on their own and must consult a doctor. You should not attempt to treat Coronavirus infection on your own. Stay at your home, do th...

Nepal reports third coronavirus positive case

Nepal has reported its third case of coronavirus in a 32-year-old man who returned from Qatar as the government has announced a week-long nationwide lockdown to battle the pandemic. The man had returned to home from Qatar on a flight on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020