Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gurgaon nurse tests corona-positive in Panipat, Haryana's COVID tally reaches 17'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:23 IST
'Gurgaon nurse tests corona-positive in Panipat, Haryana's COVID tally reaches 17'

A 21-year-old nurse from Panipat, working for a private hospital in Gurgaon, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 17, an officials said Wednesday. The nurse had reached her hometown Panipat from Gurgaon over a week ago, a senior official of the health department in Panipat said.

She had used different modes of transports, including metro rail, auto rickshaw and a bus, to reach home in Panipat, the official told PTI over the phone. He said at that time of reaching home, she was not sick but fell ill five days ago after which she immediately reported to the district health authorities in Panipat.

Subsequently, her samples were sent for tests and she has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, he said. “The nurse has been admitted to the Panipat civil hospital and kept in isolation. Her family members in Panipat have been quarantined and the hospital where she works too has been informed,” he added.

With the detection of the new corona positive case, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Haryana has risen to 17. The number of positive cases reported from Gurgaon stands at 10.

In addition to the Gurgaon cases, a case each has been reported from Panchkula, Palwal and Sonipat, besides two people, including the nurse, testing positive for coronavirus in Panipat. Two COVID positive cases have been reported from Faridabad. Test reports for 111 samples were awaited, the health department said.

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a countrywide, 21-day lockdown form March 24-25 midnight, entire Haryana had gone into a lockdown a day earlier. The Haryana government had earlier on Sunday ordered lockdown in seven districts of the state but a day later had extended it to the entire state till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali declares first two coronavirus cases

Mali announced its first two cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, to fears that the war-torn and impoverished West African state will struggle to handle an outbreak. Two Malian nationals who arrived from France in mid-March tested posit...

AIFF to hold Masters Programme exam online due to COVID-19 pandemic

The All India Football Federation has decided to hold its Masters Football Management programme entrance examination scheduled for Sunday online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first set of entrance examination was conducted on Februa...

Don't attempt to treat COVID-19 infection on your own: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that people should not attempt to treat coronavirus infection on their own and must consult a doctor. You should not attempt to treat Coronavirus infection on your own. Stay at your home, do th...

Nepal reports third coronavirus positive case

Nepal has reported its third case of coronavirus in a 32-year-old man who returned from Qatar as the government has announced a week-long nationwide lockdown to battle the pandemic. The man had returned to home from Qatar on a flight on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020