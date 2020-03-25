Coronavirus: 2 more test positive, total confirmed cases rises to 31 in Punjab

The number of coronavirus patients on Wednesday rose to 31 in Punjab with two persons contracting infection in the state, officials said. One person, who had no travel history, tested positive in Ludhiana, according to media bulletin issued here.

The source of infection was being identified, the bulletin said. It is Ludhiana's first case of coronavirus.

The second confirmed case was reported in Hoshiarpur where a 31-year-old man tested positive for the virus, official said. He was the son of a coronavirus patient, resident of Moranwali village in Garhshankar sub-division of Hoshiarpur district.

In Punjab, there were 18 positive cases in Nawanshahr, five in Mohali, three each in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur and one each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, as per bulletin. Out of them, one Nawanshahr positive case had died.

All the 30 cases have been under hospital isolation and they were stable, said the bulletin. As of now, a total of 488 samples had been tested out of which 228 had tested negative while the result of 229 was still awaited.

