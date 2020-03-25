Air Namibia suspends all flights until 20 April

Air Namibia has suspended all flights from Friday following a partial lockdown directive by the government earlier this week to curb the coronavirus that has so far infected seven people. The airline said on Wednesday that all domestic and inter-African flights will be suspended effective March 27 until April 20. Long-haul international flights remain suspended since March 14, it added in a statement.

Air Namibia said it will remain available to offer charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as airlifts of pharmaceutical supplies and consumables. "The safety of our passengers, staff and the nation at large remains at the heart of our operations," airline spokesperson Paul Nakawa said.

