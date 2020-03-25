15 new COVID-19 cases in Maha, number rises to 122; 2 cured

The number of coronavirus cases increased to 122 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, registering an increase of 15, while two COVID-19 patients were declared as cured of the deadly infection. On Tuesday, the number of patients was 107.

Of the 15 new cases, 11 persons had come in contact with COVID-19 patients who had returned from abroad, while other four had overseas travel history themselves, said a state health department official. Seven of these patients are from Mumbai, five from Islampur in Sangli district and one each is from Kalyan- Dombivli near Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Panvel.

The Navi Mumbai resident who tested positive had come in contact with a Phillipines national who died earlier this week. The Phillipines national had been cured of COVID-19 and died because of other ailments, the government had said. A couple from Pune, who were among first to test positive for the infection, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday as they were completely cured, authhorities said.

Mumbai alone has now 48 coronavirus patients, while Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad (which is adjacent to Pune) have 18 and 12, patients, respectively. Nine patient are from Sangli and six each are from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali.

Four COVID-19 patients each were found in Nagpur and Yavatmal, while three each were detected in Ahmednagar and Thane, followed by two each in Satara and Panvel. Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Vasai-Virar and Pune district have one patient each, officials said.

As many as 2,988 persons were admitted to isolation wards of hospitals since January 18, while currently 932 persons are in hospital quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus. As many as 14,502 people have been put under home quarantine to date..

