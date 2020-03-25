Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus lockdown leaves Paris street in 1940s time warp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:09 IST
Coronavirus lockdown leaves Paris street in 1940s time warp

A Parisian neighbourhood has been left stuck in a World War Two time-warp after the makers of a 1940s-era film had to abandon their set before France went into a coronavirus lockdown.

War propaganda and Socialist posters are plastered on walls along the cobbled Rue Androuet, in the Montmartre district, now lined by a mock jeweler's store, tailor and off-license all in war-time decor. German road signs point towards medical facilities. "Just in case quarantined Paris wasn't disorienting enough: my neighbourhood was being used as a film set when the lockdown hit. Now the whole block has been frozen in 1941," local resident Tim Mc Inerney wrote on Twitter.

Paris was a virtual ghost town on Wednesday, on the ninth day of an unprecedented peacetime lockdown ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Macron gave France's 67 million people just 16 hours notice, leaving the makers of the Adieu Monsieur Haffmann film no time to dismantle their set and return the street to the 21st century.

Directed by French filmmaker Fred Cavaye, the movie is an adaptation of the play of the same name, which tells the story of Joseph Haffmann, a Jewish jeweler forced into hiding to escape the Nazis. Two neighbouring streets, Rue Berthe and Rue des Trois Freres, had also been dressed by film-makers to look like a scene from wartime Paris. A police patrol enforcing the lockdown stopped to take photographs.

Paris fell under German occupation in mid 1940. The French government relocated to Vichy and the capital was governed by Hitler's military. During the occupation, a curfew was imposed, food was rationed, and coal for heating was in short supply. Jews in Paris were forced to wear the yellow Star of David badge. Thousands were rounded up by French police on German orders and sent to German concentration camps.

Cavaye could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ailing Bulls appoint World Cup winner White  

South African Super Rugby side the Bulls have appointed Word Cup winner Jake White as their new Director of Rugby, the team announced on Wednesday. White replaces Alan Zondagh after the latter resigned in the wake of a poor start to the sea...

Four killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing: police

At least four people were killed and seven others wounded on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop near a security checkpoint in Somalias capital, police said. The bomber, believed to be from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-S...

Shreyas Iyer urges countrymen to stay at home, be proactive

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday urged the people to stay at home and be proactive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone out there, we are fighting against something which has affected the whole country. Our government, ...

All DGs directed to identify critical services remain available to public

All Directors-General DGs and Heads of Departments HODs have been directed to identify the minimum critical and essential services that must remain available to the public.This as South Africa prepares for its first government-ordered lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020